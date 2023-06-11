I don’t know what came over me last week. It’s not like me to be so kind, uncritical, and complimentary. As an admitted curmudgeon (“A curmudgeon sounds off,” March 26, 2023), I should be incessantly carping and complaining.

Never fear. I’m reverting to type this week.

Item: Who says torture is illegal? Physical therapists routinely practice their own form of enhanced interrogation with impunity. “On a scale of one to ten,” they ask, “how is your pain today?” They then go on to prove you’re really hurting with a set of grueling exercises aimed at justifying your commitment to their facility. I know. I’m a recidivist—a three-time loser. A stubborn spine problem has brought me back.

In all fairness, my problem has finally been correctly diagnosed, and I have high hopes that my current PT regimen will be my last. Still, I’m reminded of an exchange in the old cartoon series “Rocky and His Friends.” Remember what Rocky says when Bullwinkle repeatedly tries to pull a rabbit out of a hat? “Ah, Bullwinkle, the trick never works.” Bullwinkle-like, I’m clinging to hope. “This time for sure!”

Still, whether my condition improves or not, I will at least derive a spiritual benefit. Physical therapy doubles as a form of penitential theology. We undergo it to atone for the sins of gluttony and sloth. We Americans eat too much and exercise too little. That’s why we end up in the hands of a DPT—which stands for both Doctor of Physical Therapy and Doctor of Pain and Torture.

Item: I’m disappointed in “America’s got talent.” Remember when Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson were on “American Idol”? “What the devil was that” Cowell used to demand, and Jackson would say, “You were a little pitchy, Dawg.” Now that was no-holds-barred judging. Simon and his fellow judges on “America’s Got Talent” are too nice. And for that matter, what are contestants from other countries doing on a show titled “America’s Got Talent”?

Item: I’ve been writing for another paper for 12 years now. And if I’ve learned anything, it’s that writing an opinion column is not for the thin-skinned or the faint of heart. I’ve been called a communist, a radical leftist, and a never-Trumper. I’ve supposedly violated my oath as a Marine officer to support and defend the Constitution. How? For suggesting the Second Amendment was not meant to be absolute and unconditional. A snowflake feminist was mightily offended when I shared a boys-will-be-boys story in which a Vietnamese soldier said a busty “Playboy” centerfold model was “same-same water buffalo.” I’m often lambasted for attacking Republicans. You just can’t please all readers all the time!

Item: I don’t understand what young people see in tattoos. Back when I was a dean at a small university in the Midwest, an angelic-looking young woman came into my office to get my signature on a form. Noticing a couple gargoyle knick-knacks on my desk, she asked, “Oh, you like gargoyles?” Before I could reply, she enthused, “I just love gargoyles! I have a big one tattooed on my back.” I took her word for it.

Item: The end. Enough of my trials and tribulations for one week. Stay tuned, and stay out of physical therapy if you can.