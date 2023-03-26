I’m at the age at which a man is expected to be a curmudgeon, so stand by for a few curmudgeonly complaints, in no particular order.

Item. I have a problem with something Gov. Glenn Youngkin said during his recent nationally televised townhall about parental involvement in education. “Parents deserve not only to be at the table,” he said, but “they deserve to have the head seat at the table.” Really? Does that mean any parent should have veto-power over a part of the curriculum he or she* doesn’t like? In the words of the Bard, “That way madness lies.” And chaos, I might add.

Item. *Note that I did not use the third-person singular pronoun “their” to refer to the singular noun “parent.” Usage experts now tell us it’s okay. Times change. Language evolves — mostly toward simplicity. I understand that. But I grew up when mastering so-called Standard English facilitated upward mobility, and I have to believe it still does. Hence, my advice to young people: Learn to conjugate.

Item. Regarding young people, I’ve been wondering about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Does that mean grade-schoolers in Florida may not sing the Christmas carol “Deck the Halls”? It does contain a line Gov. Ron DeSantis must hate: “Don we now our gay apparel.”

Item. I am sick and tired of hearing this gun-lobby talking point: “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” Yes, but guns make it so much easier and faster to kill people, individually and collectively.

Item. On March 7, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, wrote a letter calling on Republicans to join Democrats in denouncing white nationalism and white supremacy. Over two dozen Republicans refused to sign off on that. I suppose their true colors are shining through.

Item. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is crowing that her teenage son has impregnated his girlfriend and that they will be making her a grandmother at 36 — just as she made her own mother a grandmother at 36. Heartwarming, isn’t it?

Item. I have to wonder why anyone would still trust Fox News commentators Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. We now know they didn’t believe Biden stole the 2020 election and that Carlson in particular hates Trump “passionately.” Yet, on air, all three continued to support Trump and his stolen-election lie. Why? Ratings and stock prices trump truth. (Pun intended.)

Item. I knew no good would come of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy giving Tucker Carlson thousands of hours of surveillance footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Carlson has cherry-picked a few random scenes in which small groups of people seem to be respectfully and peacefully touring the building. And McCarthy says he gave Carlson the footage in the interest of “transparency.” Right!

Item. Remember the 2007-2008 financial crisis and how some institutions were deemed “too big to fail,” so the government had to bail them out? It occurs to me that certain Republicans seem to believe Trump is too big to prosecute. I look at the other way around. Trump is too big not to prosecute — especially for fomenting a coup attempt. Otherwise, we might as well admit that some people are indeed above the law in America.

I could go on, but that’s quite enough curmudgeonly carping and complaining for one week!