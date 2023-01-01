Edward F. Palm: A few hopes for the New Year

Here’s hoping no one reading this column is suffering from a hangover. Americans used to make it a point of honor to drink to excess on New Year’s Eve. And too many of those who did went on to drive, sometimes with tragic results. These days, most of us know better, and police are intent on stopping those who don’t.

Enough said about that. On to the topic of New Year’s resolutions. I’ll venture a couple all-time favorites — to get more exercise, to lose weight. I may also resolve to see less of my good friend Johnnie Walker. But mostly, I’m just hoping 2023 will be a better year than 2022, and here are a few of my hopes toward that end.

First and foremost, I’m hoping to see an end to the war in Ukraine, preferably with a Russian defeat. Second best would be a negotiated settlement that leaves Ukraine an independent, sovereign nation. One possibility being bandied about is for Ukraine to promise never to allow nuclear-armed missiles to be deployed within their borders. Would that be face-saving enough for Putin? Probably not. Hence, we need to keep giving Ukraine the support they need to prevail. In his address to Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said our aid is “an investment in democracy and global security.” I believe him.

As I wrote before, the isolationists were wrong in 1939 (“A boomer reflects on the Ukraine crisis,” Feb. 27). They are wrong now. Hitler was not appeased by taking the Sudetenland. Putin would not be appeased by taking Ukraine. His aim is to reconstitute the Soviet Union. And a new Cold War would cost us more in the long run.

My second hope is that the report of the Jan. 6 committee will not go the way of “The Mueller Report.” Special counsel Robert Mueller documented numerous instances of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump campaign officials did confer with Russians. These interactions did not rise to the level of a criminal conspiracy, but they did happen. Mueller likewise found evidence of obstruction of justice, and he lamented that Department of Justice rules preclude indicting a sitting president. Too few Americans bothered to read Mueller’s report for themselves, and that allowed Trump’s Republican allies to spin and misrepresent it as a vindication.

This time around, we don’t have to rely on Americans to read a lengthy report. The Jan. 6 committee laid it all out on TV. We were able to hear and see the key witnesses for ourselves. And from what I learned during the committee’s hearings — and from what I saw for myself on TV on Jan. 6, 2021 — there is no doubt in my mind that Trump is guilty of not merely “assisting or aiding an insurrection.” He instigated it. “You have to fight like hell,” he told his true believers before sending them to the Capitol, “or you won’t have a country anymore.” That was not merely metaphoric.

And that brings me to my final hope for 2023. I’m hoping to see Donald Trump doing a perp walk wearing handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit. It is time to establish, once and for all, that no one is above the law in America.

With that, I’ll sign off by wishing you and yours a happy, healthy New Year!