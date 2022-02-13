 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edward F. Palm: A lesson in choosing words wisely

  • 0
Edward F. Palm photo for column sig

Consider this column to be a cautionary tale here on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

It was my first semester at the University of Delaware. As a recently discharged Marine sergeant and a Vietnam veteran, I had been slogging through the rice paddies of the mind, and starting college that fall was the first thing that had made me feel normal. I’d become a born-again student. I got off to a good start, and I was resolved to live like a monk, if that’s what it took to see it through. I hadn’t taken a vow of poverty, but I might as well have. The Vietnam-era G.I. Bill proved inadequate. I had sold my car in order to pay for the upcoming spring semester. A single room in Delaware’s “Rodney C” dormitory had become my monastic cell.

The medieval history course I was taking that first semester met twice a week in a large lecture hall with the professor and once a week in a small discussion section conducted by a graduate student. The section I had registered for met at 4:00 pm on Friday afternoons. I challenge any college to try to fill a late Friday afternoon class today. But I was high on academics back then and had nothing else to do with my Friday afternoons. I was so academically gung-ho, in fact, that I would get to most of my classes early, that discussion section included.

People are also reading…

Having arrived early one Friday in early December, I was trying to go over the reading assignment but found myself distracted by two young women sitting in front of me. They were commiserating, complaining bitterly to one another about what a disappointment the freshmen boys had turned out to be. To hear them tell it, all of them fell into one of two categories, with no shades of gray in between: Either they were aspiring to be fraternity wolves or they were nerds who giggled.

I ignored this diatribe as long as I could. Assuming that my superior standing as an older — four years older, to be exact — former Marine and man of the world was apparent, I decided to speak up: “Well, some of the freshman girls haven’t lost their baby fat either!”

That must have shocked them into silence. They didn’t say another word.

I don’t remember how, but after class, one of the girls struck up a conversation with me, and I ended up walking her back to her dormitory. Her name, I learned, was Andrea. She was from Smyrna, Delaware, a small town I’d never heard of — although I had to have passed through it on family trips to Rehoboth Beach. She would later confide that her first impression of me had been, “Well, there’s at least one freshman boy who has some wit and spunk!” Before I knew it, we’d made a date for the following Friday night.

As Steve Allen wrote, and as Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé sang, this turned out to be “the start of something big.” We celebrated our 51st anniversary last August.

The moral of the story is this: Weigh your words wisely. An offhand remark might just change your life. It changed mine — for the better!

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cal Thomas: A deal with the devil

Cal Thomas: A deal with the devil

Former President Donald Trump has further — if that’s possible — undistinguished himself by again attacking his vice president, Mike Pence. In…

Cal Thomas: The power to ignore

Cal Thomas: The power to ignore

Once in TV journalism there were people called assignment editors and news directors. Among their responsibilities was to instruct reporters a…

Ramesh Ponnuru: Every Supreme Court nominee deserves firm opposition

Ramesh Ponnuru: Every Supreme Court nominee deserves firm opposition

In the days since Justice Stephen Breyer’s plan to retire went public, some Republicans have been putting out the word that they do not plan a big fight over his replacement. But it’s a mistake for them to stand down, especially before President Joe Biden has even announced a nominee. Their impulse is understandable. Battles over Supreme Court nominations can be bitter and ugly. And this is ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert