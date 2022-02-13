Edward F. Palm: A lesson in choosing words wisely

Consider this column to be a cautionary tale here on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

It was my first semester at the University of Delaware. As a recently discharged Marine sergeant and a Vietnam veteran, I had been slogging through the rice paddies of the mind, and starting college that fall was the first thing that had made me feel normal. I’d become a born-again student. I got off to a good start, and I was resolved to live like a monk, if that’s what it took to see it through. I hadn’t taken a vow of poverty, but I might as well have. The Vietnam-era G.I. Bill proved inadequate. I had sold my car in order to pay for the upcoming spring semester. A single room in Delaware’s “Rodney C” dormitory had become my monastic cell.

The medieval history course I was taking that first semester met twice a week in a large lecture hall with the professor and once a week in a small discussion section conducted by a graduate student. The section I had registered for met at 4:00 pm on Friday afternoons. I challenge any college to try to fill a late Friday afternoon class today. But I was high on academics back then and had nothing else to do with my Friday afternoons. I was so academically gung-ho, in fact, that I would get to most of my classes early, that discussion section included.

Having arrived early one Friday in early December, I was trying to go over the reading assignment but found myself distracted by two young women sitting in front of me. They were commiserating, complaining bitterly to one another about what a disappointment the freshmen boys had turned out to be. To hear them tell it, all of them fell into one of two categories, with no shades of gray in between: Either they were aspiring to be fraternity wolves or they were nerds who giggled.

I ignored this diatribe as long as I could. Assuming that my superior standing as an older — four years older, to be exact — former Marine and man of the world was apparent, I decided to speak up: “Well, some of the freshman girls haven’t lost their baby fat either!”

That must have shocked them into silence. They didn’t say another word.

I don’t remember how, but after class, one of the girls struck up a conversation with me, and I ended up walking her back to her dormitory. Her name, I learned, was Andrea. She was from Smyrna, Delaware, a small town I’d never heard of — although I had to have passed through it on family trips to Rehoboth Beach. She would later confide that her first impression of me had been, “Well, there’s at least one freshman boy who has some wit and spunk!” Before I knew it, we’d made a date for the following Friday night.

As Steve Allen wrote, and as Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé sang, this turned out to be “the start of something big.” We celebrated our 51st anniversary last August.

The moral of the story is this: Weigh your words wisely. An offhand remark might just change your life. It changed mine — for the better!

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.