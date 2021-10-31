Edward F. Palm: A lesson in What-if History

To his credit, Bush Senior stopped at liberating Kuwait. He declined to invade Iraq. But the psychological damage was done. Back during the Iran hostage crisis of 1979, the Ayatollah Khomeini cast America as the “Great Satan.” The term must have resonated among Muslim fundamentalists throughout the Middle East. The “Great Satan” had attacked and wiped out an Islamic force. That must have been the extremists’ takeaway from the first Gulf War.

A few years after that war, as a civilian professor, I tried to tell a Muslim exchange student that, while the majority of Americans are nominally Christian, America is not a Christian nation. He wasn’t buying it. He had been indoctrinated to believe otherwise and to view America with suspicion.

And then in 2003 Bush Junior had to go and invade Iraq in search of imagined weapons of mass destruction. As a “60 Minutes” report at the time would reveal, young Muslim men tended to believe the extremist recruiting “narrative” — that America was intent on destroying Islam. To the radicals throughout the Middle East, we were crusaders one and all.

America has a long history of ignoring the values, sensitivities and constraints of other cultures. Our own ethnocentricity doomed our cause in Vietnam. Maybe we had to fight that first Gulf War. But hindsight is 20/20. I can’t help thinking that if we had left the Middle East to Middle Easterners, there very well may not have been a 9/11. And that would have meant no Iraq War and no war in Afghanistan. I’m reminded of an old saying: “No good deed goes unpunished.”

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.