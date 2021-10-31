Edward F. Palm: A lesson in What-if History

Come along with me to the magical realm of What-if History. What if President George H. W. Bush had not decided to liberate Kuwait from the evil clutches of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein? Memories are long in the Muslim world. The Crusades of the Middle Ages — the attempts to drive the “infidels” from the Holy Land — had yet to be forgiven and forgotten by 1991. In launching that first Gulf War, Bush Senior was poking a hornet’s nest.
Remember how our Christian military chaplains were told not to wear their crucifix collar insignias when our troops first began pouring into the Gulf? Our political and military leaders were clearly trying to reassure the Muslim world we were not mounting a new crusade. We were merely countering “naked aggression,” to quote Bush. But something was lost in translation. And removing crucifixes from collars was hardly sufficient to convince Muslim extremists we were not out to “whack off heads for Christ” — which is how an irreverent friend once characterized the original Crusades.
It is true we were worried Saddam would not stop at seizing Kuwait, that he had his sights set on Saudi Arabia. We were dependent on Mideast oil at the time. But, as others have suggested, keeping our troops baking in the desert for months before launching the actual war, Operation Desert Storm, suggests that Bush was dithering, wondering if this war was really necessary. I was a Marine major teaching English at the Naval Academy at the time, and I still remember a sardonic civilian colleague parodying John Lennon’s anti-war anthem: “All we are saying is give war a chance!”
To his credit, Bush Senior stopped at liberating Kuwait. He declined to invade Iraq. But the psychological damage was done. Back during the Iran hostage crisis of 1979, the Ayatollah Khomeini cast America as the “Great Satan.” The term must have resonated among Muslim fundamentalists throughout the Middle East. The “Great Satan” had attacked and wiped out an Islamic force. That must have been the extremists’ takeaway from the first Gulf War.
A few years after that war, as a civilian professor, I tried to tell a Muslim exchange student that, while the majority of Americans are nominally Christian, America is not a Christian nation. He wasn’t buying it. He had been indoctrinated to believe otherwise and to view America with suspicion.
And then in 2003 Bush Junior had to go and invade Iraq in search of imagined weapons of mass destruction. As a “60 Minutes” report at the time would reveal, young Muslim men tended to believe the extremist recruiting “narrative” — that America was intent on destroying Islam. To the radicals throughout the Middle East, we were crusaders one and all.
America has a long history of ignoring the values, sensitivities and constraints of other cultures. Our own ethnocentricity doomed our cause in Vietnam. Maybe we had to fight that first Gulf War. But hindsight is 20/20. I can’t help thinking that if we had left the Middle East to Middle Easterners, there very well may not have been a 9/11. And that would have meant no Iraq War and no war in Afghanistan. I’m reminded of an old saying: “No good deed goes unpunished.”
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.