Edward F. Palm: A Marine home from the sea

I was shanghaied recently — prevailed upon to go on an eight-day Caribbean cruise with a major cruise line. We were pampered, entertained, and overfed. I’m told the food at Alcatraz was good. It helped keep the prisoners compliant.

What can I say about that last? I’ve got to be me. I admit to having had some fun tweaking friends and family with ironic Facebook laments. Drinks on all cruise ships are prohibitively expensive. I suspect the Women’s Christian Temperance Union has controlling shares in the cruise lines. Our ship was heavily into merchandising — so much so I termed the line the New Pirates of the Caribbean and the ship the Larceny of the Seas. But truth be told, Mrs. Palm and I couldn’t resist a few duty-and-tax-free bargains. And overall, we had a good time.

My main takeaway from the cruise, however, was a newfound appreciation for an experience I had long rued. As I mentioned before, in 1968, not long after I returned from Vietnam, the Marine Corps was nice enough to send me and 800 of my best friends on a six-month cruise of the Caribbean. Envy not! We had problems with discipline and drugs. The accommodations were Spartan. We had no civilian clothes. We went on liberty in starched khakis. We didn’t have much money. We were not welcome in the finer establishments.

But it wasn’t all bad. We hit several liberty ports — not just three, as cruise ships typically do. We usually had at least 24 hours in each port. We frequented funky bars with cheap drinks and friendly women. The best part, however, was getting off the beaten, tourist path. We mingled with the locals and really got a feel for the islands we visited. That wouldn’t be safe today, I realize. I’m glad I did it then.

And now I’m back in the greater Lynchburg area, and I’m catching up on what our mischievous wag of a governor is doing now to pander to the MAGA wing of the Republican Party. At the top of the list is denying depressed Pittsylvania County a Ford plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. His objection: the plant would partner with a Chinese company — one presumably affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party! This after $200 million has been spent preparing a site to lure such a company.

I have news for the governor and all who would revive the great Red Scare of the early 1950s. Not all companies in China are out-and-out fronts for the Communist Party, and the benefits of partnering with the one in question outweigh paranoid suspicions of communist subversion. The reality is we are addicted to, and our economy is geared toward, cheap Chinese goods. Who got us into this fix? American corporations looking for cheap labor and beholden only to their shareholders.

I would like to see us break this dependence on China. As an American, I want us to start making most of what we need and want here in America. But it will have to be a gradual process, lest we throw our economy into turmoil. Consider this: In 1955, a TV set made in America cost about $200. That would be the equivalent of over $2,200 today. Factor in the cost of American labor and the price would be even higher.

Our clothes, moreover, would cost much more if most were not made in developing countries. Even our iconic Levi jeans are no longer made in America. They’re just priced as if they were.

Face it: We’re locked in a global economy, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.