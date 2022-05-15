Edward F. Palm: A modest proposal for modern times

I have a modest proposal for those vehemently opposed to abortion. Thanks to the recent Supreme Court leak, we now know the days of Roe v. Wade are numbered. Those devoted to protecting the lives of the unborn will soon find themselves at a loss for what to do with their time and energy. What about the rights of the unconceived? Think of all those restless souls wandering around heaven waiting for welcoming wombs while so many American women of childbearing age are selfishly forgoing motherhood in favor of careers. And then there are those young mothers who are limiting the size of their families in pursuit of creature comforts they could live without.

The Biblical injunction to be fruitful and multiply, I realize, is not normative for everyone in our pluralistic society. But the fact remains that the American birthrate today is only half of what it was in 1950 — down from 24 percent per 1,000 people to 12 percent. The vitality and social security of our nation are at stake.

Most readers are no doubt familiar with Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2005). It posits an apocalyptic future in which a theocratic government has reduced fertile young women to enslaved breeding stock. I am frankly concerned that reactionary, patriarchal currents are swirling around us at present and that some in our society would view Atwood’s vision as more aspirational than dystopian. We can head off these people by mobilizing a new Right-to-Conception Movement.

The members could take their cue from the former one-child policy in China. Neighbors there would actually pressure a woman carrying a second child to get an abortion. That was all wrong, of course. But would it be so bad to harass and hound our women to do their civic duty by having as many babies as they are capable of having? The church I grew up in — the Church that forbids artificial methods of birth control — would surely support this.

The only sticking point might be the Church’s longstanding insistence that procreation take place only within marriage. But the no-meat on Fridays rule was rescinded. And intentionally violating that rule was held to be a mortal sin. (No word on whether those damned for this reason were granted a general amnesty or pardon.) The current pope can be reasoned with. But I digress.

I do understand that this new Right-to-Conception Movement could occasion some economic hardship among single women and married women with limited means. I therefore propose that the government pay a significant stipend for every confirmed pregnancy. As for those unable to care for and raise a child, a system of government-run camps or dormitories could be set up to house such women and to arrange adoptions.

And to really ensure the success of the movement, we could also take a cue from Texas and adapt their method of anti-abortion enforcement. We could deputize women with children to sue young women with no legitimate excuse for remaining childless.

I hasten to add that what I am proposing is not a matter of enlightened self-interest. Mrs. Palm is beyond childbearing age. Were we younger, we would be happy to do our part. So, with apologies to Jonathan Swift, I hereby submit my proposal for your consideration.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.