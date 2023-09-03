Readers may recall this apocryphal anecdote from a past Palm column: When people living near Air Force bases would complain about jet noise, the stock reply on the part of base public affairs officers was, “That’s the sound of freedom!” (“A retired Marine sounds off on guns,” May 9, 2021) “Apocryphal”? Yes. If any public affairs officer ever really did say that, he or she probably said it only once.

But given to mordant irony as I am, I predicted our NRA-mascot Republicans soon will be dismissing the ricocheting sounds of gunfire at mass shootings as the “sound of freedom.”

We had yet another such sound last week in Jacksonville, Florida. Ryan Palmeter — a 21-year-old armed with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun — killed three people just because they were Black. There is no doubt about his motive. Palmeter left documents behind using the N word to express his hatred of African Americans. The body count would have been higher had he not killed himself when police were closing in.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis immediately denounced Palmeter as a “scumbag.” I can’t argue with that, and it’s all well and good that DeSantis announced his intention to boost security at the Black college near where the shooting took place. But that was rather like locking the proverbial barn door after the horse escaped, and I’m not surprised DeSantis was booed while visiting the scene.

This is the anti-woke governor who spread hysteria about critical race theory, who banned the AP course African-American studies, and on whose behalf slavery was characterized as beneficial to the enslaved. DeSantis opened season on Black people in Florida, and Palmeter answered the call.

And once again the gun lobby will be dismissing this latest shooting as a “mental health problem”—insofar as virulent racism can be labeled as such. And Palmeter had been placed under a temporary psychiatric hold in 2017. No word yet about why.

We do know he was living with his parents and that his father had to break into his locked room to find his suicide note and will. What sort of parents allow a 21-year-old son to lock them out of a room in their home? If there was ever just cause for invoking Florida’s red-flag law, this seems to have been it. Yet Palmeter was able to buy guns legally—begging the question of how a young man living at home was able to afford two expensive guns.

Granted, given America’s love affair with guns, and given how easily they’re acquired, there is no way to prevent the mass shootings plaguing our country. And that by some odd conjunction reminds me of two things: (1) our tradition of honoring Gold Star Mothers and (2) how Trump holds his indictments to be badges of honor. Let’s start honoring those who have lost immediate family members or spouses to gun violence as Red-Star Survivors. We need to honor those who have sacrificed to keep our Second Amendment absolute and unconditional.

Note how our politicians all feel obligated to wear American-flag lapel pins. Our Red-Star Survivors could be issued lapel pins, pendants, cameos, or brooches in the shape of an AR-15 with the ordinal “2nd” imprinted on them—signifying unwavering allegiance to the Second Amendment. And red, of course, is the color of blood and of the Republican Party.

A bit extreme perhaps, but can anyone think of something positive and preventive we might do instead?