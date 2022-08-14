Edward F. Palm: A reader besieged by Trump

One of my readers is under siege by solicitation. Without ever having contributed one red cent to Donald Trump or any Republican candidate, she has somehow gotten on his list of “loyal donors” and “best patriots.” She reports receiving upwards of 50 email solicitations a day flattering and shaming her into donating. These emails purport to be from Donald Trump Jr., who claims his father has been disappointed not to find her name on their daily list of donors. The benefits this reader is missing out on are numerous and can be had for minimal donations of $250 or more. They range from bric-a-brac such as signed photos, hats, T-shirts, cards, wine glasses, and books to memberships in exclusive clubs. Just to name a few: American Defense Task Force, Great MAGA King (complete with golden scroll), Trump MVP Club, and First Freedom Defenders.

She has also supposedly won a sweepstakes entitling her to be Trump’s guest of honor in Miami, where she would have her photo taken with him “so that he and [she] can remember the occasion forever.” (“Forever,” for both of them? At age 76, Trump must be aspiring to immortality.)

More than a little over the top? Then again, we’ve long known Trump monetizes everything about himself. Still, I’m tempted to dismiss these email solicitations as part of a false-flag operation intended to satirize Trump’s insatiable ego. But I’m reminded of that ridiculous larger-than-life golden statue of Trump on display at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. Readers may recall that I wrote about that statue last year, comparing it to the golden calf that got the Israelites in trouble (“The Golden Idol,” March 7, 2021). As I noted then, “the statue depicts a grinning Trump wearing a coat and tie with American-flag shorts and flip-flops.” The statue holds a magic wand in one hand and the Constitution in the other. An ego colossal enough to countenance that statue would probably approve an email campaign promoting him as an American idol.

And that, by some odd conjunction, reminds me of the poem “Ozymandias” (1818) by Percy Bysshe Shelley. A “traveler in an antique land,” presumably Egypt, finds the ruins of a huge statue in the desert. The legs alone are still on the pedestal. The face lies shattered in the sand with “a sneer of cold command” still evident on it. The expression is so overdone that the traveler assumes the sculptor was mocking a subject so full of himself that he didn’t perceive the mockery. I think of that every time I see Trump’s Mussolini-like smug expression with his arms folded in front of his chest.

The inscription on the statue’s pedestal reads: “My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; look on my works, ye mighty and despair.” But around that “colossal wreck,” the traveler reports, “the lone and level sands stretch far away.”

I have to wonder if, like the poem’s sculptor, some members of Trump’s promotional staff are secretly disaffected and indulging in a little mockery. If so, they had better be careful. Like Shelley’s Ozymandias, Trump’s heart feeds on flattery, but one trait he has never been known for is a self-effacing sense of humor.