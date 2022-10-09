Edward F. Palm: A school bathroom solution

Back when I was a young enlisted Marine, the Corps was nice enough to send me and 800 of my best friends on an all-expenses-paid six-month Caribbean cruise. (Truth be told, only our expenses aboard ship were paid. The expenses we incurred ashore were not covered.)

Don’t be too envious, however. We spent up to two weeks at sea, cramped into troop compartments with little to do. We did hit some good liberty ports, but we were at a distinct disadvantage compared to civilian tourists. We were short of funds and had no civilian clothes. We were not welcome in the better establishments. We frequented the bars and clubs that catered to Marines and sailors. We mingled with the locals. And that turned out to be culturally enlightening.

In answering the call of nature, in more than one establishment, I discovered that there was only one unisex bathroom, and stalls with doors were a rarity. Patrons of both sexes merely smiled at one another and went on to do what must be done. Practitioners of the world’s oldest profession sometimes came in completely unclad to clean up between clients, and no one made a fuss. Even we Marines just learned to roll with it.

Much of the civilized world long ago got over the American inhibition about the unavoidable bodily functions we all share. Everyone — male, female, transgender, gay —must void.

And now, here in Virginia, Gov. Youngkin and some of his supporters are worried that transgender children and teenagers may be creating chaos in school bathrooms. The guidelines the Youngkin administration recently released are supposedly meant to provide “protections for all students regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.” We do have to give the drafter of the guidelines credit for using the au courant terminology of inclusion. But the guidelines do stop short of acceptance. They require that transgender students use the bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth.

Our cultural conditioning being what it is, teenage boys lined up at urinals are likely to be stopped short — so to speak — at the entrance of a transgender female who looks and dresses the part. By the same token, cisgender females (those content with their sex of their birth) may not welcome a transgender male who looks and dresses the part into their female-designated bathroom.

The solution, it seems to me, is simple — provided that all school bathrooms have stalls with doors on them. All students should use the bathrooms corresponding to their gender appearance. Most of today’s young people, I believe, are flexible enough to accept that. Others will get used to it, and no one’s nether regions need be exposed —again, provided there are stalls with doors. And only the backs of boys need be visible when they’re using urinals.

As for the issue of prurient interest, if young largely unenlightened Marines of the sexually liberated 1960s could draw a distinction between eroticism and elimination, so can today’s young people and their parents.

I realize this will not appease the fundamentalist Christian parents among us who believe that gender fluidity is unbiblical and an affront to God. But the fact remains that not all biblical strictures are normative for everyone in our diverse multicultural secular society.