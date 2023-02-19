This a tale of two Republican women — Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nikki Haley.

Let me guess. If you were not appalled by the boisterous, boorish behavior of Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk at Biden’s State of the Union Address, you’re one of Trump’s True Believers. It was Trump who lowered our political discourse to the level of the bar room. There was a time when we expected our politicians to be mature adults and to model the kind of decorum, propriety, and restraint expected in polite society. With the obvious exception of the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, they also generally refrained from making reckless, unfounded charges. And they didn’t lend credence to bizarre conspiracy theories. But we’re now living in the age of Trump.

Fair is fair. Some Democrats did boo during Trump’s 2018 State of the Union Address, especially over Trump’s comments on immigration. And granted, Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s third State of the Union Address—after Trump was finished speaking. That was disrespectful. The Republicans, however, set a new record for incivility and rudeness during Biden’s address.

What a difference four years of Trump can make! Remember Republican Rep. Joe Wilson? He yelled out “You lie!” when President Obama was addressing a joint session of Congress. He was reprimanded by the House of Representatives and later issued a press release publicly apologizing to Obama. Speaker Kevin McCarthy did at least make shushing expressions with his lips to try to quell the outbursts while Biden was speaking. But, as of this writing, no reprimands have been issued. Instead, McCarthy is reported to have urged members to be “smart” and “not to take the bait.”

Greene, of course, is unrepentant. According to press reports, she “screamed and cursed” administration officials during a closed-door briefing on shooting down the Chinese balloon.

Nikki Haley, on the other hand, does comport herself according to the norms of civilized behavior. I heard her speak at Liberty University on November 15, 2019. The woman is slick. I have to give her that.

When she turned to her decision to remove the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Statehouse, she defended it as a symbol of “service, sacrifice, and heritage, not hate.” She said she realized she had to remove the flag only after Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof appropriated it. (A photo of him waving that flag surfaced soon after the shootings.) She further claimed she still has PTSD from attending the funerals of Roof’s victims. Talk about trying to have it both ways!

But what really got me was how she defended America against the charge of being a racist nation. “It’s lie!” she said. And the proof of that is how she succeeded in South Carolina despite being the daughter of parents from India. Take a look at Haley. Does she look like a woman of color? The historical legacy of slavery in the South was an animus against African Americans, and not so much against people of other ethnicities. Along with the GOP in general, Haley, in essence, is telling Black people that their problems and grievances are of no account. And that’s a recipe for further racial strife in America.

Is Haley the person you’ll support for president? She would be better than Trump. There is that.