Truth is stranger than fiction!

I don’t know about that cliché. Fiction has a way of crystallizing truth in terms of relatable human experience. It enables us to expand our horizons and to see the world in the way another person might see it.

A passage in Richard Russo’s new novel “Somebody’s Fool” recently did that for me.

In the novel, an African American character named Jerome has occasion to tell a white friend that Black people experience time differently from white people. To paraphrase Jerome’s point, white people experience time in linear fashion. Black time, on the other hand, is fraught with anxiety.

“When you’re Black,” Jerome explains, “you keep tryin’ to make it work like white time. Make it go in a straight line, but Black time keeps loopin’ back. Remindin’ you you aren’t free. Keeping you vigilant. Circlin’ back to what matters. Like stayin’ alive. Like not getting lynched.” Black time, he continues, has a “syncopated beat … like jazz ... ticks and tocks all out of sequence.”

It’s a fanciful conceit.

But it speaks to a collective memory of oppression rightwing politicians and commentators would suppress. Hence, the GOP’s ongoing attempts to whitewash slavery and to deny its legacy.

“Slavery ended long ago,” Black people are being reminded. “Get over it!” right wing politicians and commentators are saying. More recently, they’ve been painting slavery in a positive light, insisting some slaves learned useful skills. Just how are the descendants of slaves supposed to forget about slavery when revisionists keep bringing it up to make light of what their people went through? No less than Republican Sen. Tim Scott, himself a black man, denies there was a “silver lining to slavery.”

Black people, I’m sure, are acutely aware of the racial animus that still exists in this country. You could argue the deaths of Black men such as George Floyd, Travon Martin, and Ahmaud Arbery were isolated events sensationalized by the media. You could also argue these men were not targeted, first and foremost, because they were Black.

But perception is reality. If I were Black man stopped by a white policeman, I would be apprehensive. I could imagine my mind looping back to the past and realizing I need to be deferential in the face of white authority. Like Jerome, I would be reminded I’m not as free as white people are.

And then, as others have pointed out, the real impetus behind the MAGA movement is the Great Replacement Theory. Trump’s cult followers worry the privileged white majority in this country is losing its grip on power and authority. White people are fast being replaced by people of color. The MAGA crowd would seem to be intent on sending Blacks “back to the future” — back to the back seat of the bus. That too would worry me if I were black.

Frankly, I realize I can’t speak for Black people. Neither can Russo. We’re both white. I just know that Jerome’s anxieties — overstated and paranoid though they may be — ring true to me in light of personal experience and current events. I would welcome hearing from Black readers about whether Jerome’s lament resonates with them. Does an awareness of racial strife, past and present, loom large in their lives?