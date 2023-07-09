I read recently that a teenager was not allowed to compete in a Pokéman trading-card tournament in North Carolina because he “giggled” when asked for his pronoun preference. His giggling, he tried to explain, was due to “pre-game jitters” and that he had no problem with how people choose to identify themselves. But the judge said he had made “someone feel unsafe and uncomfortable.” (The Week magazine, April 21, 2023)

This is not to deny that transgender people have been bullied, physically assaulted, and even killed. And shame on us that so many transsexual people are driven to suicide. But a giggle does not constitute a physical threat. The complainant clearly felt “unsafe” in the same sense that some liberal universities have established “safe spaces” for insecure likeminded students unable to deal with challenges to their opinions, prejudices, and convictions. Note the person who felt “unsafe” also felt “uncomfortable.” Such young people have been called “snowflakes,” and deservedly so. They melt in the face of opposition.

Physical safety is one thing. But where is it written that we must be protected from discomfort — physical, emotional, or intellectual?

Ours is a diverse, multicultural society, and it is incumbent on all of us to accept and get along with those who may not conform to our societal and cultural expectations. As the late Muhammad Ali was wont to say, there are “different strokes for different folks.”

I’m reminded of when I was facing military retirement and interviewing for academic jobs. The issue of gays in the military had made national news at the time, and a faculty member at one university demanded to know how I felt about it. I had seen far more male-female problems in the Corps than I had seen involving gay Marines. Gay or straight, I told him, we all need to keep our sex lives and professional lives separate. Today, I would preface that assertion with “gay, straight, or transsexual.”

I accept there are people whose sense of gender differs from their biological sex at birth. And who am I to say they’re wrong? I’m fine with whatever someone wants to do or affirm that hurts no one else. As for parents who approve gender-affirming measures — even irrevocable ones — for minor children, I have to believe such parents are only accepting what has been apparent to them for some time. No parent would pressure a child to change gender. It’s a matter of acquiescing in what the child firmly believes and wants. In any event, again, it’s not for me to judge — much less legal authorities.

As for theological considerations, they are not normative for our secular society. Like homosexuality, transsexuality is not a matter of choice or influence. Nor is it contagious — although some parents and school board members seem to believe it is.

What bothers me are the overreactions and intolerance on both sides of the issue. It’s time for all of us to lighten up. Frankly, I can see how in the context of a harmless competition the issue of pronoun choice could seem overblown and even comical.

And I can understand why the issue is important to transsexual people. But overreacting to a thoughtless response or an innocent mistake only makes for bad press and plays into the hands of the intolerant.