Edward F. Palm: Alzheimer’s — it’s all in the family

I recently had a birthday. How old am I? I admit to being past the allotted three-score and ten. And for some time now, I’ve been worrying that I may be reading, writing, thinking, and remembering on borrowed time.

Alzheimer’s disease runs in our family. My Aunt Jo, who doted on me while I was growing up, was first. Next was her younger sister, my Aunt Rose — who, ironically, had taken in Aunt Jo and cared for her as long as she could. Eventually, my uncles Al and Julius died of Alzheimer’s. Before long, it started showing up in my generation.

My cousin Al was the first.

Then my cousin Doris — easily the brightest and most capable of us. Suddenly, she couldn’t find her way home from a beauty salon she had patronized for years.

I was a graduate student when Aunt Jo first started slipping. My wife and I were living in the neighborhood where I had grown up. Aunt Rose lived just around the corner — with Aunt Jo, who was still semi-lucid but fast losing her short-term memory.

I was on the scene, my time was flexible, and Aunt Rose didn’t drive. It fell to me, therefore, to drive my aunts to the bank, to doctors’ appointments, and so on.

Driving Aunt Jo to her ophthalmologist in Newark, Delaware, proved to be especially challenging. Twenty miles of stony silence there and back. Alzheimer’s sufferers are not good conversationalists. One time, on the way home, I tried to draw her out.

We were heading down I-295, approaching the Delaware Memorial Bridge, when I thought of an opening. Aunt Jo and her husband, my Uncle Paulie, used to live in Newark, New Jersey. But once a month they would drive down to Delaware and spend a weekend visiting the rest of the family.

“Before they built that bridge” — I said, pointing to it — “you and Uncle Paulie used to take the New Castle Ferry, didn’t you?”

No response. I asked again. Finally, a response I’ll never forget. “No, your Uncle Paulie always had cars. He never had a ferry boat.”

And then, in 1980, there was the time Aunt Jo mixed up two TV public-service announcements — a plea to cooperate with the census and a reminder about alien registration.

Aunt Jo, who had long ago emigrated from the Slovak region of Austria-Hungary, got the idea that government agents would be coming door to door to determine who is a citizen. Aunt Rose treated her worry as a joke. “Oh Jo,” she said, “you’re springing this on me at the last minute. You don’t have enough luggage, and you don’t know anybody in the Old Country anymore.”

“Everything is a joke to you,” Aunt Jo responded and burst into tears.

Alzheimer’s is no joke, as Aunt Rose herself would soon discover.

There is nothing funny about becoming progressively disoriented and misplacing a lifetime of memories. In the words of the poet, my Aunt Jo, the gentlest soul I ever knew, did not “go gentle into that good night.” Picture a frail 79-year-old woman kicking a locked door and accusing her sister of holding her prisoner.

As for me, should my turn come, I hope to “rage against the dying of the light.” We all should.