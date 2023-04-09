There is an old American myth that’s near and dear to my heart.

As the story goes, six-year-old George Washington received a hatchet as a gift — with which he promptly chopped down his father’s cherry tree.

When his father discovered the deed, Georgie owned up to it: “Father, I cannot tell a lie. I chopped down the cherry tree.” Georgie’s father was so impressed by his son’s honesty that he forgave him.

Standby to be disillusioned.

Washington’s first biographer, Mason Locke Weems, made up this fable out of whole cloth. The adult Washington had established such a reputation for honor and integrity that Weems imagined he must have been imbued with those qualities from an early age. Hence, Weems took a little literary license with Washington’s life.

Well, I happen to have something in common with the George Washington of Weems’s imagination.

Dateline, Wilmington, Delaware, Easter Sunday, 1957.

A family dinner hosted at the home of young Eddie’s maternal grandparents. After dinner, Eddie gets restless and wanders off to explore Grandpop’s garage — a place of great fascination for him back then. There were all sorts of tools and some curious memorabilia, including a locked chest left by a former roomer who had been drafted during World War I, never to return.

And then, fatefully, Eddie spies a rusty old hatchet.

Eddie’s grandfather, “Grandpop,” had become quite the horticulturalist during his retirement. He had successfully grafted together two different types of cherry trees. The hybrid was six or seven feet tall and about an inch and half in diameter when Hatchet Man Eddie spies it.

He doesn’t chop it down. He only gives it three or four whacks.

Grandpop — Joseph Stefan Masarik — had emigrated in 1910 from the part of the Austria-Hungarian Empire that is now Slovakia. It was there he had learned his craft as a master leather tanner.

He settled first in Newark, New Jersey — then the leather capital of the U.S. When a new tannery opened in Wilmington, Delaware, he was lured there to be their head tanner. He became a naturalized citizen. But his English was largely limited to some choice curse words and expressions.

The Aftermath: I, “Young Eddie,” knew something was wrong — the entire family knew something was wrong — when Grandpop stormed in from the yard shouting a common curse regarding the offspring of a female dog. “What’s grandpop son-of-a———-ing about?” I asked. I soon found out. Surely, the little notches I made in the tree couldn’t have ruined the project, I thought.

I was wrong.

But Grandpop was not one to hold a grudge. He called me a couple days later, and through his broken English, I was made to understand he was sorry for getting so mad and I was forgiven.

Today, looking back over 70-some years, I realize the life I’ve lived pales in comparison to that of the Father of Our Country. But I have gone on to accomplish some things my grandfather would have been proud of.

As noted below, I managed to conjoin a military career with an academic one. I earned an Ivy League Ph.D. I became a professor and a college dean. I’ve been married to the love of my life for 52 years now.

So, Grandpop, if you’re up there somewhere, I hope you’ve been paying attention, and I apologize for whacking away at your hybrid cherry tree.