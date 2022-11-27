Edward F. Palm: Apple pie and codfish memories

Every year around this time, I find myself reflecting on grandparenting and fish stories.

My maternal grandfather, Joseph Masarik, used to invite the whole family over on special occasions for “apple pie and codfish” when I was little. I was all for the apple pie. In fact, my grandmother made the best I’ve ever had. (Her secret was using lard in the crust.) But like most kids, I was out of sympathy with codfish. Fortunately, that was never on the menu.

Eventually, my grandfather, a master leather tanner, shared his backstory with me. He grew up in the town of Bošany in the Slovak region of what was then part of the Austria-Hungarian Empire. Bošany at the time had one of the best leather tanneries in Europe, and it was there that my grandfather learned the trade. Meanwhile, here in the states, Newark, New Jersey, had become the leather tanning center of the United States. In 1910, a Newark tannery lured my grandfather to America.

Initially, he left my grandmother behind and came over with another Slovak tanner. Both struggled to learn English, especially the other tanner. They always ate dinner together at the same diner, and the only thing my grandfather’s companion knew how to order was “apple pie and codfish.” That phrase stuck with my grandfather. He repeated it with every dinner invitation: “You come dinner. We have apple pie and codfish.” At some point in the 1920s, a new tannery opened in Wilmington, Delaware, and my grandfather was lured there to be their master tanner. That’s how we all became Delawareans.

My grandmother, Katherine Omelka Masarik, grew up in Nedanovce, a small village next to Bošany. Before they could marry, Joseph was drafted in to the imperial army. I remember seeing his serial number tattooed on his left forearm. They had six children. My mother, born in 1922, was the youngest.

My grandmother was an excellent cook. Slovak cuisine is mostly Hungarian but with some German touches. I grew up on Grandmom’s Hungarian goulash and chicken paprikash with spaetzle. But Grandmom served American fare for holiday gatherings. It was roast beef for Christmas, ham for Easter, and Turkey for Thanksgiving, of course. And often apple pie for dessert.

Thanksgiving dinner was always my favorite. I looked forward to getting together with my cousins, five of whom were close to my age, and I enjoyed listening in on the family gossip. There was also a mystery for me and my cousins to ponder — a locked trunk that has belonged to a roomer who had been drafted during World War I, never to return.

But then, when I was about 12, came the saddest Thanksgiving I ever had. My mother and stepfather had fallen out with the family. I think I know why, but some things are better left in the past. We had Thanksgiving dinner at Howard Johnson’s. Knowing I was down about this turn of events, my mother said, “See! You got your turkey.”

I tried to tell her that wasn’t it. I missed getting together with the family. She just sneered and went back to eating her fried clams. I ordered apple pie for dessert.