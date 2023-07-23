In the words of the Bard, “Something wicked this way comes!”

Actually, it already came, sponsored by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee to the Venue Theater on June 19. It came in the form of Vince Everett Ellison, who was on hand to host a special showing of his 90-minute film “Will You Go to Hell for Me?”

“Will You Go to Hell for Me?” is billed as a documentary. It’s actually a polemic — a vitriolic, defamatory attack on the Democratic Party. I wasn’t able to attend that June 19 showing, but I have watched a copy of the DVD. And I have to say the only reason anyone should watch it is idle curiosity.

Curiously enough, Ellison starts off affirming that he is not a preacher. “I am just here to warn you,” he continues, “to help you understand, that the Democrat Party is the evilest institution in the history of the world, and their intent is to take your soul to hell.” Ellison may not be a preacher, but he certainly doesn’t stay in the secular lane. He hammers over and over again on how the Democrats “want to make sure you never enter the kingdom of heaven.” I was soon reminded of the old maxim about how the devil can quote scripture for his purposes. Ellison does — especially toward the end to convince you that to vote for a Democrat is to risk eternal damnation.

Ellison, I must warn you, is a demagogue of the first order. He rails on, striking an angry tone — all the better to scare conservative Christians. He marshals facts and figures, half-truths, historical events, and graphic images in support of his thesis—most of which are taken out of context, exaggerated, misrepresented, and unsupported. I hardly have room here to cover all of Ellison’s distortions. A couple examples should suffice.

For instance, Ellison claims only 2,000 of some two million free blacks took advantage of the “Homestead Act of 1865” (sic.) — for which the Democrats were somehow to blame. According to the 1860 Census, there were fewer than a million free blacks in the country. Also, the act was actually signed by Lincoln in 1862, and by 1879, some 27,000 former slaves went on to homestead in Kansas.

Along the same lines, he claims that before the 1960s, 80 percent of black children were born in wedlock and now 80 percent are born out of wedlock. Ellison blames the policies of Marxist Democrats for that turnabout. And he focuses in particular on their principal agent, Martin Luther King. He defames King as a communist and an apostate whose mission was to convince black people they were oppressed. He further claims King’s commitment to nonviolence was a sham. King provoked violence against black people in order to create unrest for purposes of communist subversion.

Ellison further views King as an apostate because he held nonviolence to be fundamentally Christian. Ellison insists Christianity is a religion of nonaggression rather than nonviolence. He conflates the two, arguing Christians are allowed to defend themselves and their loved ones. This from a man who claims not to be a preacher! What about Christ urging followers to turn the other cheek?

Ellison further faults King for not preaching that freedom, slavery and oppressions are always choices. Really? As a self-made black man himself, Ellison faults the black community for not taking responsibility for themselves. They have only to stop listening to the black preachers, black politicians, and black civil rights leaders who are in league with the “Democrat Party” to keep black people down and dependent on government. It’s a message of Darwinian reassurance to Republican racists.

Ellison pulls out all the stops in proclaiming, “It’s Hitler, it’s Mussolini all over again,” and in charging that Democrats “have no limits.” Funny he should draw that parallel! As I listened to him ringing changes on his overriding theme — that the Democrat Party is an unprecedented evil — I was reminded of Nazi Propaganda Minster Joseph Goebbels. “Repeat a lie often enough,” he said, “and people will believe it.”

I don’t know if Ellison really believes his anti-Democrat diatribe or if he is simply dissembling. He may be a shrewd Republican operative capitalizing on his party’s marriage of Heaven and Hell — the GOP’s embrace of the Christian right.

What I do know is what I wrote in my column of July 2 (“Are Dems Really Damnable?”): “No one in this temporal realm — not a priest, rabbi, minister, or imam — has the spiritual or moral authority to determine the fate of your soul.” And certainly not Vince Everett Ellison.