There is a meme going around the internet I would have all Christian nationalists think long and hard about. It’s attributed to a Shane Clairborne, and it enjoins us to be “clear” about the following:

Jesus wasn’t white. He didn’t speak English. He carried a cross, not a gun. The American flag is not a Christian symbol. The National Anthem is not a worship song. The Bible doesn’t say “God bless America,” it says “For God so loved the world.”

I was reminded of this meme when I learned that certain clergymen are warning their followers that voting for Democrats will land them in Hell. I don’t believe that. I do believe this: No one in this temporal realm — not a priest, a minister, a rabbi, or an imam — has the spiritual or moral authority to determine the fate of your soul. And the religious authorities I grew up under would consider it to be sacrilege to assume God is a Republican or a Democrat. I made that point in a previous column (“On presuming God is on your side,” June 26, 2022). When it comes to unchristian conduct and values, Republicans can match Democrats tit-for-tat — support for abortion notwithstanding.

I was taught, moreover, that God’s judgment is not arbitrary — that God judges what we do in light of our intentions and the circumstances surrounding our actions. To my mind, it is hateful and blasphemous for anyone, especially a member of the clergy, to presume God has taken a disliking to Democrats. Do Christians no longer heed Christ’s admonition to “judge not that ye be not judged”?

As I acknowledged in that previous column, I stand with John Milton of “Paradise Lost” fame. In that epic poem, the Archangel Raphael has occasion to admonish Adam that “Heaven is for thee too high to know what passes there. Be lowly wise.” Milton believed the reality of God surpasses human understanding and the Bible is not literally true. Rather, it consists of metaphors and stories accommodated to our limited human understanding.

Along the same lines, as I wrote before, I would have anyone who claims to see God’s judgment or providence working in our time reflect on the Book of Job. Note God never justifies the trials and tribulations Job has gone through. God merely puts Job back in his place.

Here, then, is a prayer for our times: Lord, save us from those who would save us! A postscript. I understand that a city councilman is proposing council ban any discussion of diversity as divisive. Don’t get me wrong here. I’m not for establishing arbitrary quotas. But a legitimate topic for discussion is whether our city government and our police department reflect the ethnic and racial makeup of our city. Diversity is not divisive. Rejecting it out of hand is.

A coda. I like to joke that I’m a simple working-class lad from New Castle, Delaware, who went on to become somewhat of an overachiever. But that’s what I am, and that’s why I welcome the current Supreme Court decision on affirmative action. It shifts the focus from race to socioeconomic status. Such a focus could have made it much easier for me to escape the industrial-strength monotony that seemed to have been my birthright as a mere high-school grad in Northern Delaware.

There was indeed a time when affirmative action was needed — the time when Black people were mostly consigned to menial jobs and were largely stereotyped in movies and TV shows. But that time has passed. Why should an academically average Black kid from a middle-class home be favored over an underprivileged academically brilliant kid from Appalachia?

There are institutions that should reflect the racial and ethnic populations of the people they serve or represent. Elite universities are not among them. We have public, democratized colleges and universities aplenty. That’s how I see it. Let the brickbats fly!