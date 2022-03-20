Edward F. Palm: Book banning in Bedford

Back when I was in Catholic school, the Church published lists of forbidden books and films. Among most of the Catholic youngsters I knew, all the Church accomplished was to give those works the lure of forbidden fruit.

I remember one Catholic high-school double date in particular. The four of us were looking for a movie to see. The one that caught our eye was “Lover Come Back” (1961). One of the girls — more Catholic than the rest of us — balked at going because it was on the list of forbidden films. It starred Doris Day and Rock Hudson back when premarital sex could only be hinted at, so how licentious could it have been? I know I wanted to see it.

As reported last week, Bedford County Public Schools administrators are refusing to remove 11 books from their school libraries that a group calling themselves Moms for Liberty find objectionable (“After review, 11 challenged books won’t be removed,” March 13). Two of the books in question are critically acclaimed — Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner.” The irony is that all these anxious moms have accomplished is to bring attention to the books they would ban and to make them especially appealing to curious young minds.

Certainly, parents have a right to try to control what their children read and see. But that’s the key: their particular children, not anyone else’s. I’m sure the Moms for Liberty mean well, but their sensibility and their sense of what is age appropriate are not normative for all the other parents with children in the Bedford County Public Schools. I would ask these Moms two questions:

First, how can they claim to be for “liberty” when they would restrict the access of others to the books they object to?

Second, have they considered the kind of people they’re emulating and the history they’re reenacting? Book banning and censorship are ugly words in America — deservedly so.

I’m sure the Moms for Liberty have been emboldened by Gov. Youngkin’s determination to give parents a say in their children’s education. But not all parents are created equal. Some are better educated and more open-minded than others. Some do not subscribe to all the Christian strictures prevalent in this community. Still others believe their children should not be sheltered from other lifestyles and experiences as well as life’s harsh realities. The overly protective moms in Bedford and elsewhere should perhaps take to heart something the English poet John Milton wrote: “I cannot praise a fugitive and cloistered virtue ... that never sallies out and sees her adversary.”

Yet another aspect to this controversy is near and dear to my heart. Too many young people today arrive at college unable to write well enough to succeed. As a former academic and a writer, I know the single best way to learn to write is to read. All the great writers we celebrate didn’t attend a Great Writers School. What they have in common is that they were widely read. And the ability to read closely and to write critically is fundamental to academic and professional success. My advice to all parents is not to worry so much about what your children are reading. Worry that they may not be reading enough.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.