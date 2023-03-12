I will review no more books forever! I made that vow over 20 years ago after devoting too much time and attention to reviewing books for an academic journal and a professional military magazine. The first helped me establish my academic credibility. The second actually paid me. But I eventually came to the realization that the reward was insufficient in either case. I’m now breaking that vow to promote a book that received too little attention when it came out in 2012 and which speaks brilliantly to our condition today.

The book is “The Party Is Over: How Republicans Went Crazy, Democrats Became Useless, and the Middle Class Got Shafted.” The author, Mike Lofgren, is a lifelong Republican who spent 28 years working in Congress as a high-level staff member. And to his credit, he is harder on his own party than on Democrats. What we’re witnessing today on the Republican front, Lofgren establishes, is nothing less than the “merger of politics and religion,” and it began as early as 1970. That’s when the GOP began enlisting evangelicals as its “foot soldiers.” Republicans recognized that the route to the “promised land of permanent power” runs through the province of the Christian right.

And along the way to that unholy land of one-party rule, according to Lofgren, Republicans are practicing a deliberate strategy of disruption and division. The point is to make people lose faith in government and to embrace the GOP as the party that can take us back to the America our founding fathers envisioned. A key part of that strategy, Lofgren notes, has been to promote an “uncritical veneration” of the Constitution — as if were indeed handed down by God.

Lofgren doesn’t use the term “deep state,” but he does show how corporate America and the plutocratic class function as such. Both parties are beholden to corporations and wealthy donors.

The epigraph Lofgren chose for his book is an exchange between the principal characters in the 1944 film “Double Indemnity”: “We’re both rotten,” Barbara Stanwick says. “Only you’re a little more rotten,” Fred MacMurray replies. A better epigraph might have been these two lines from the Yeats poem “The Second Coming”: “The best lack all conviction, while the worst/Are full of passionate intensity.” That first line sums up what Lofgren sees in the Democratic Party. He doesn’t view Democrats as “the best.” But he does charge them with lacking “core values” and cohesion. And he illustrates how Democrats have too often been diffident and feckless in opposing the Republican agenda.

Lofgren concludes with what he calls “a way out” — getting corporate and private donations out of politics. The alternative would be to federally finance elections, giving each candidate the same limited amount of money. He further argues for shortening our election season to a couple months. Who would miss all those robocalls and political spots on TV? he asks.

The one criticism I have of the book is that it is dated. Much has changed since 2012. Most of the political actors Lofgren focuses on are gone from the stage, but different actors are playing the same roles. The book not only remains relevant. It borders on prophetic, and I recommend it highly to anyone wondering how we got to such a sorry state in America.