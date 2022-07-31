Edward F. Palm: Bright sunflowers for Ukraine

Have you noticed how the five-month-old war in Ukraine no longer makes the front page of newspapers or leads in network newscasts? When images of the misery inflicted on the Ukrainian people are brought to our attention, they no longer move us as they once did. We have our own problems, to be sure. But honestly now, how do high gas prices stack up against Ukrainian women and children forced to flee Russian artillery strikes? Many a Ukrainian refugee has no home to go back to. What must that be like?

Some may recall how in a previous column about Ukraine I urged readers to call up and reflect on John Donne’s Meditation XVII, commonly known by its catchphrase “For whom the bell tolls” (“A boomer reflects on Ukraine crisis,” Feb. 27). “Any man’s death diminishes me,” Donne writes, “because I am involved in mankind.” Donne would certainly feel diminished by what is happening in Ukraine. We all should.

As of July, according to the U.N., 4,889 Ukrainians have been killed, 6,263 have been injured, and the totals keep climbing. The BBC reports that over 12 million people to date have been forced to flee Ukraine (BBC). Refugee relief agencies are straining to meet the needs of those displaced by Russia’s relentless shelling of civilian neighborhoods.

Kudos to Kim Soerensen and Brooke Marcy for an inspired effort on behalf of those relief agencies. Soerensen is the executive director of Lynchburg’s Riverviews Artspace at 901 Jefferson St. Marcy is an artist and the curator of this summer’s topically themed exhibit, “Sunflowers for Ukraine.” The purpose of the exhibit, Marcy reports, is “to keep people from forgetting about what is happening to the Ukrainian people.”

The sunflower happens to be the national flower of Ukraine, and 300 pieces of sunflower-themed art works by 150 local artists are on display. To date, the exhibit has raised $8,000 in donations and sales, all of which will be divided equally between two four-star-rated relief organizations — World Central Kitchen and Save the Children.

The exhibit opened on July 1 and will run through August 18. I urge you to go, but I must admit to a certain bias. I happen to love and plant sunflowers in my yard — the mammoth variety. The taller the better! I also happen to be a lifelong serious amateur photographer, and I was honored to have a photo accepted for the exhibit.

It is a 13-by-19-inch color print of an attractive young woman, a close family friend, standing in the midst of a field of sunflowers. I chose an inner mat of yellow and an outer one of blue — the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Contributors were expected to make a donation. I did, and I don’t expect my photo to sell. Not many people around here know the model — Cassie Allen of Boston, who happens to have had a Ukrainian grandmother. But I flatter myself that exhibit attendees may enjoy looking at it. Here is hoping you’ll be curious enough to go to the exhibit to see it. You’ll be rewarded by seeing any number of better, more collectible art works than mine. Better yet, you just might be moved to buy one. Your money will go to a good cause.

Who doesn’t like sunflowers? They brighten our world.