Edward F. Palm: Collins Park, 1959: 'The rest of the story'

I devoted my column of two weeks ago to the sad saga of the Rayfields, a Black family that was forced out of the all-white Delaware neighborhood in which I grew up [“The way we were: Collins Park, 1959,” Feb. 20]. I described the racist ruckus that ensued. It culminated in two bombings, the second of which left the Rayfields’ home uninhabitable. Now, as the late Paul Harvey used to say, stand by for “the rest of the story.”

The most painful part for me personally was how my mother emerged as one of the leading segregationists. She was even shown on TV waving a finger in a reporter’s face and saying that “the colored” — as Black people were often referred to in the 1950s — “turn everywhere they live into a slum.” Sad to say, but it was a sentiment widely shared among our racist friends and neighbors in Collins Park. But there was one notable exception — the mother of my best friend, Mrs. Verda Zdeb.

The Zdebs were devout Catholics who lived simply and frugally. Their household was sparsely furnished. Mr. Zdeb was a Marine veteran of World War II and a college graduate who had studied for the priesthood. He worked as an accountant for DuPont. He drove an economy model Chevy with a manual-transmission — a rarity in that age of status symbols and conspicuous consumption. Verda was a distinctly plain woman. Fashionable clothes, cosmetics, and jewelry were not for her. Everyone, it seemed, looked down on her, especially my mother. She called Verda a “hillbilly.” She was actually from Baltimore.

One day, soon after the Rayfields moved in, Verda calmly walked past a group of her jeering neighbors and knocked on the Rayfields’ door. Within earshot of a crowd of demonstrators, she welcomed the Rayfields to the neighborhood. Verda was immediately denounced as a “n—- — lover.” She started receiving anonymous, threatening late-night phone calls and unsigned letters. Some of these correspondents strongly suggested that the Zdebs too should move out. The Zdebs stood firm, and to this day, Mrs. Verda Zdeb ranks as the bravest woman I’ve known. It took physical and moral courage to do what she did.

Cue up the Billy Joel song “Only the Good Die Young.” Verda put the lie to that old saw. She passed away on December 30, 2010. She was 96. Lucid and ambulatory to the end, she was visiting her daughter in North Carolina when, at the end of a good day, she suddenly collapsed. The Catholics of my day were told to pray for a good death. Verda Zdeb’s prayers must have been answered.

Two men were convicted and sent to prison for the bombings. One of them was a contractor who lived in Collins Park. Contractors have access to dynamite, so the case must not have been hard to solve. The contractor’s wife went door-to-door trying to collect money for his legal expenses. I still remember when she came to our door.

My mother politely declined to contribute. She claimed to be broke and behind in her bills — neither of which was true. Unlike Verda Zdeb, my mother was not a practicing Catholic. She died of lung cancer in 1978 at age 56. It was far from a good death. As for me, I dare say I’ve risen above my raising.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.