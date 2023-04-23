The News & Advance reporter Rodney Robinson Jr., I must say, did a good job reporting on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent speech at Liberty University. (“We must wage a war on woke,” Apr. 15).

I know. I was there. But I wonder why he didn’t mention the serious injury DeSantis sustained on that occasion? He broke his arm patting himself on the back.

It’s the nature of the beast, I realize. Politicians tout their accomplishments on any and all occasions, especially if they have their sights set on higher office. Most of the accomplishments DeSantis boasts about, however, impress me as wrongheaded, demagogic, and divisive.

For instance, as Robinson reported, DeSantis boasted no Florida teacher will be telling second-graders “they may have been born in the wrong body or that their gender is a choice.” Personally, I find it difficult to believe teachers ever encourage students to question their gender, especially in the lower grades. If it does happen, it happens in isolated cases and needs to be dealt with as such. I rather suspect efforts at promoting tolerance of trans-students have been misinterpreted and even misrepresented.

Either way, DeSantis has seized on the issue as if public schools in general are advocating gender fluidity. Send your son to a public school and he just may come back your daughter, or vice versa! It’s demagoguery, pure and simple.

DeSantis likewise bragged that Florida has chosen “education over indoctrination.” He gave no examples of how or in what sense public school students in other states are being indoctrinated. I would remind readers this is the governor who banned the College Board’s Advanced Placement Course in African-American Studies. This was even after the Board bowed to political pressure and removed controversial issues such as Critical Race Theory and the Black Lives Matter movement. Instead, the course now encourages students to research “Black conservatism.” (New York Times, Feb. 1, 2023).

That’s telling. What it’s telling me is the College Board is bowing to reactionary conservatives like DeSantis, who last year banned Critical Race Theory. He would probably prefer that students learn only about the blacks who have succeeded in America. What the Board is telling the majority of African-Americans is that their problems and concerns are of no account. That’s a recipe for further racial strife. More to the point, Florida under DeSantis would seem to be practicing its own brand of indoctrination. In white nationalism perhaps?

Be that as it may, DeSantis can certainly gauge his audience. He knows that pro-choice people are few and far between among Liberty’s “champions for Christ.” Alluding to the six-week abortion-ban bill he recently signed, DeSantis said Florida has embraced “the culture of life.” As I understand it, six weeks is too soon for many women to be sure they’re pregnant, much less decide what to do about it.

The irony is DeSantis himself is distinctly un-Christian in his attitudes and actions. At LU, he made no mention of how he had asylum seekers in Texas tricked into being transported to Martha’s Vineyard. Are Florida taxpayers happy about his spending $12 million to appear tough on illegal immigration?

Still, judging from the enthusiastic response I witnessed at LU, DeSantis could very well receive the Republican nomination for president. He is narrow-minded, and he is not above pandering to the lowest common denominator in our society. Those qualities alone are likely to make him a contender in 2024. Our governor, like him or loathe him, is a liberal compared to DeSantis. There is that.