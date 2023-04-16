Readers may recall that I recently criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s position on parental involvement in education. He insists parents “deserve to have the head seat at the table.” (“A curmudgeon sounds off,” March 26). If, along with me, you are wondering about the wisdom of that policy, you might consider how empowering parents over teachers is working out in Florida.

I’m alluding, of course, to the recent dustup over the art curriculum at Tallahassee Classical School — a public charter school ostensibly committed to the study of the “liberal arts and sciences.” Its board members, however, don’t seem to share that commitment. They supported three parents who objected to sixth-graders being exposed to a photo of Michelangelo’s sculpture of the biblical hero David. It’s an anatomically correct depiction of a perfectly proportioned naked young man. Full-frontal nudity presented no problem to the general populace in 16th-century Italy. They recognized Michelangelo’s David as a Christian humanist masterpiece of Renaissance art, and they intended to display it in a church. People back then were not as prudish as some Floridians today.

The irony is that Tallahassee Classical didn’t design its own art curriculum. The school had partnered with Michigan’s Hillsdale College, which provides grade-appropriate study plans in a number of subjects, including art. With the possible exception of Liberty University, Hillsdale is about as Christian and conservative as a college can get. Yet their art department obviously considers Michelangelo’s David statue to be suitable for juvenile viewing. Art professors and art students from time immemorial have understood that nudity, in and of itself, does not pornography make. “In the words of Shakespeare’s immortal Hamlet, “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.” I’m compelled to the conclusion that there are some dirty minds in Tallahassee.

I would bet that the parents who complained are members of the Christian right. If so, they should perhaps reflect on this passage from the Book of Genesis: “God created man in his own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female created He them (1:27). And the point that all people are created in God’s image is echoed in the New Testament (James 3:9). It therefore seems to me that viewing the human body as intrinsically obscene and shameful is sacrilegious.

The Tallahassee Classical School controversy traces back to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to make parental rights supreme in Florida. On March 25, 2022, he signed into law a bill on “Curriculum Transparency,” giving parents the right “to make decisions about what materials their children are exposed to in school.” No matter that the same photo of Michelangelo’s David had been shown to students at Tallahassee Classical in past years without parental pushback. The school board forced out the principal for failing to notify parents two weeks in advance that a lesson would include nudity. As for Hillsdale College, it has ended its partnership with Tallahassee Classical. Conservatism is one thing; caving in to the force of ignorance is quite another.

Frank Cerabino, a columnist for The Palm Beach Post, on March 29, aptly summed up the situation with acerbic wit. In Florida, where parental rights rule supreme, he lamented, “Not just any parent. But the most ignorant, racist, homophobic ones. Let them be the gate keepers for everybody.”

Is this what we want in Virginia?