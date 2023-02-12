“How g——— — dumb do they think we are?” An old friend used to say that whenever we would hear a politician offering a disingenuous defense of a dubious plan, policy, or program. It was a rhetorical question, of course. Still, I usually responded, “Pretty damn dumb.” I was reminded of my old friend and that exchange when I read about how Gov. Glenn Youngkin took umbrage at the Senate Judiciary Committee’s refusal to consider charging drug dealers with murder when their customers suffer fatal overdoses.

Youngkin pulled out all the stops. He lamented the loss of 2,600 Virginians to drug overdoses last year, and he charged “left-liberal Democrats” with favoring drug dealers over victims and even over families. Frankly, I suspect Youngkin was posturing — seizing an opportunity to defame Democrats as soft on crime. I would hate to think he actually believes charging drug dealers with murder would prove to be a viable deterrent to engaging in the trade. If so, he hasn’t thought it through.

Much of what I know of the drug culture, I must admit, is limited to two sources: The critically acclaimed television series “Breaking Bad” and the Glenn Frey song “Smuggler’s Blues.”

The former centers on high-school chemistry teacher Walter White, who is diagnosed with terminal lung cancer at the start of the series. Desperate to earn money to leave to his family, he teams up with a former student, Jesse Pinkman, who has started a small-scale crystal meth operation. White knows the chemistry and can improve upon Pinkman’s product. Pinkman already has a distribution network. Together, they get deeper and deeper into the drug trade, soon forming alliances with major dealers and eventually finding themselves in thrall to a cartel.

One thing certainly rings true in “Breaking Bad.” Pinkman didn’t label his product, nor did White and Pinkman when they partnered up. Drug dealers do not advertise. It is a word-of-mouth business. And dead drug users tell no tales. There is also the problem of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the fatal overdose was purchased from a particular dealer. A friend or family member might know the name of the dealer the dead user patronized, but that’s a longshot. It’s in a user’s best interests to be secretive for fear of incurring the wrath of some ruthless people. So just how does the governor think drug dealers whose clients OD unto death can be identified and apprehended?

Even if we did start charging those dealers with murder, I doubt it would prove to be much of a deterrent. Glenn Frey would agree. “It’s the lure of easy money,” he sings. “It’s got a very strong appeal.”

Listen to Frey’s “Smuggler’s Blues.” It’s available online. Pay attention to the lyrics, especially this line: “They say they’re going to stop it but it does not go away.” Why? Because people want it. Certainly, we should do all we can to interdict the flow of dangerous, illegal drugs. But the cartels are resourceful and determined. They’ll continue finding ways to meet the demand — and that’s the key. We need to concentrate on the demand side, doing all in our power to convince young people there is no future — often literally — in using hard drugs.

As for Gov. Youngkin’s lament, he was probably just breaking bad.