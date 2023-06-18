This being Father’s Day, it is only fitting that I share some more of the legend and lore of “Lucky Eddie”—my father, Col. Edward G. Palm, United States Air Force.

That nickname, as I explained on Palm Sunday, was a testament to his phenomenal good luck. As an underprivileged high-school graduate, he became a B17 pilot and completed 35 bombing missions over Germany. In the Korean War, he won the Distinguished Flying Cross for flying 110 missions in a light plane as an artillery spotter. (“Remembering Lucky Eddie,” April 2, 2023)

On Father’s Day of last year, I told the tale of how, when I was a lowly enlisted Marine, my father, then Lieutenant Colonel Palm, took me up in a KC135 jet tanker and actually let me fly it for a few minutes. (“Remembering my father,” June 19, 2022)

All that aside, the best thing my father ever did for me was to leave. He and my mother separated when I was two, and I rarely saw him all the time I was growing up. That allowed me to idealize him.

In between his two wars, my father had tried to please my working-class mother by getting out of the service. He worked at a series of jobs ranging from driving a taxi to working as a short-order cook. But nothing measured up to having been an officer and a pilot. He wound up back in the service. That suited him, according to my mother, because he was “lazy and didn’t want to work.”

Whenever my mother would become especially angry with me, which happened more and more as I grew older, I would hear the same bitter lament: “You’re getting more and more like your father Ed Palm every day!” I couldn’t see that as a bad thing.

Well, Mark Twain was right: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.” Unlike my father, the only avenue to distinction open to me after high school was the Marine Corps. I had enlisted under the 120-day delay program, so there was plenty of time to break the news to mother. But I kept putting it off. Then, one bright day, mother received a form letter from the Commandant of the Marine Corps congratulating her on having a fine son who had qualified for enlistment in the United States Marine Corps.

In 1978, after my mother had died, I found a letter to her from a major at Headquarters United States Air Force. He was responding to a letter from my mother, and he was explaining that “officers of the civilian components are recalled to active duty only upon their own request.” He added, “First Lieutenant Edward G. Palm had submitted his request, and it is regretted that your husband’s action in applying for extended active duty did not meet with your approval.” The letter is dated May 19, 1948.

Clearly, my father had led my mother to believe he had been involuntarily recalled to active duty when, in fact, he had volunteered. I suppose mother was right: I was becoming “more like my father Ed Palm every day.”

In my defense, I did tell Mrs. Palm on the day I signed up to go back in the Corps as an officer candidate in January of 1975.