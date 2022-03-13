Edward F. Palm: Is educational equity a 'divisive concept?'

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: If a picture is worth a thousand words, an insightful editorial cartoon can be worth ten thousand. An especially biting one appeared last summer. Drawn by the Pulitzer-prize-winning cartoonist Mike Luckovich, the cartoon depicts a matronly teacher reading aloud to her class from the “Slavery” chapter of a book titled “GOP Approved U.S. History.” “After getting free passage to America,” she reads, “they immediately received jobs.”

I think of that cartoon every time I read a news article about Governor Youngkin’s crusade to shield our children from discomfort in the classroom. His “tell-on-a-teacher tip line,” as the Washington Post terms it, was bad enough. But he has also charged his newly appointed education secretary, Jillian Balow, with searching out divisive concepts in Virginia schools. She recently released her interim report, which roundly attacks our Department of Education for promoting “equity” throughout our schools.

According to Balow, our schools have been emphasizing “achieving equity, versus individual student achievement.” She claims “equity” has been redefined to mean there can be no differences or disproportionalities between students — and any difference in what students have or achieve is due to systemic racism.

These would seem to be her conclusions from various DOE websites and documents she references. I’ve called up these references, and I can’t find statements to justify such conclusions. Rather, it seems to me she misinterprets a sentence she does quote from its source: “Education Equity is achieved when we eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on gender, zip code, ability, socioeconomic status or language spoken at home.” What is wrong with that? As I read the materials on the Ed Equity site, they stress offering equitable opportunities to all students, regardless of background, while still promoting “individual student achievement.”

In the appendix to her report, Balow includes a letter from the former superintendent of public instruction, James F. Lane, in which he writes the following: “As education leaders, we have the opportunity and an obligation to facilitate meaningful dialogue on racism and bigotry with our students, staff, and school communities.” Are such discussions now proscribed in Virginia schools? Granted, they make students uncomfortable. But perception is reality, and silencing minority students regarding what they perceive to be injustice and inequity will only heighten racial tension.

By all accounts, Ms. Balow did well as the superintendent of public instruction in Wyoming, her home state. But was she the best fit for our state? Wyoming is 92.5 percent white and only 1.3 percent Black/African American. Virginia is 69.4 percent white and 19.9 percent Black/African American. Also, Balow is a Republican, and the GOP has been largely dismissive of minority grievances. Read her report for yourself and feel free to tell me where I may be wrong.

Balow aside, I find it ironic that extremists on both sides of the ideological spectrum are emulating one another. Leftists turn young people into snowflakes too delicate to withstand challenges to their preconceptions and prejudices. They demand safe spaces and trigger warnings on course syllabi. Now rightwing extremists are seeking to shelter K-12 and college students from divisive concepts and ideas that may discomfit them. Both defeat the purpose of education — true education — which requires examining one’s convictions and opinions, and that is inherently uncomfortable.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.