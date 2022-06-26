Edward F. Palm: Is God on our side?

If you have ever visited Colonial Williamsburg — and who around here hasn’t? — you may have noticed the inscription on the banner under the coat of arms at the top of the governor’s palace: “Dieu et Mon Droit.” It is French for “God and my right,” and it is the vestige of an outmoded article of political faith — the divine right of kings. A king or queen was held to have been anointed by God and therefore given an absolute right to rule. Ironically, this remains the motto of the monarch of the United Kingdom. But the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, wouldn’t dare try to stand upon it. She knows that King Charles I lost his head over it in 1649 and that English politics have become increasingly secular and decentralized ever since his reign.

American politics, conversely, have been moving in the other direction. There are those among the Christian right who fervently believe Donald Trump was chosen by God to be our president. I suspect that is how some Christians rationalize their support for a presidential prophet whose past and present conduct is at odds with traditional Christian values and precepts. But there is another way to reconcile who and what Trump is with faith in God’s providence. Under the divine-right-of-kings doctrine, God anoints a good monarch to reward the kingdom for faithfulness. He anoints a bad one to punish the kingdom for backsliding. And if we ever had a president who aspired to be a king, it was Trump. Remember that day in June of 2020, when he reacted to protests by silently holding up a Bible in front of St. John’s Church? He might as well have been saying, “I’m on a mission from God to restore law and order.”

As a member of that fabled World War II Baby Boom generation, I grew up believing that “truth, justice, and the American way” was a redundant phrase and that God was on our side. God, after all, had given us his awesome might in the form of the atomic bombs that ended the war — or so it seemed. But Vietnam should have disabused us all of the notion that America was being divinely guided.

The conviction that God is on the side of any person, group, or nation is not merely presumptuous. It’s pernicious and areligious. The trouble with those who believe themselves to be on a mission from God is that they also tend to believe the end justifies the means. The Islamic extremists who attacked us on 9/11 certainly believed Allah was on their side. And as the bard of my generation put it, “You never ask questions when God’s on your side.”

I would have those who claim to see God’s providence or judgment working in America read or reread and really think about the Book of Job. It is important to note that God never justifies Himself or His ways to Job. Instead, he puts Job back in his place. Faith is a fine thing, but no one really knows how we’re connected to the cosmos. As I’ve shared before, we would all do well to consider what the Archangel Raphael tells Adam in Milton’s “Paradise Lost”: “Heaven is for thee to high/To know what passes there; be lowly wise.”

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.