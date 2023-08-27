I have to take issue with an editorial reprinted in The News & Advance on Wednesday — “Another wave of COVID-19 is on the way,” according to the Palm Beach Post.

It’s not on its way. It’s already here. Mrs. Palm and I have it — again! Despite having had our initial two vaccinations and three booster shots each.

Personally, I blame Alexander Hamilton. Or should I blame Aaron Burr? Maybe both. That’s because we went to New York to see a matinee performance of the play “Hamilton” last week. Now we know what all the fuss was about when the play first opened in 2015! I’m no theater critic, but I found it to be a high-energy, heartfelt performance that justified the $200-plus tickets. My only complaint was that the rapid-fire hip-hop and rap lyrics were sometimes hard to catch. Maybe that was just me.

By all means, go see it — if you can afford it. You can get there and back by Amtrak for a little more than $100. But if you do go, consider masking up — at the theater, in the subway, and on the train.

In my case, it started last Thursday night, at dinner with foodies in an expensive Manhattan restaurant. My nose started running. Not bad at first. An allergy, I thought, hoping against hope. But Claritin didn’t help. I soon found myself sneezing, coughing and head-aching while masked up throughout an eight-hour Amtrak ride home.

Fortunately, we signed up for the free COVID home-test kits when they first became available. I broke one out. It’s up your nose, both nostrils, with a long Q-tip, which you then soak in a little vial of secret COVID test sauce. You then insert four drops of said sauce into a plastic apparatus that holds a paper test strip. The instructions say to set a timer for 15 minutes. One line, or no line, on the test strip is good news. The test is negative. Two lines and you’re a winner in the COVID sweepstakes. Call your doctor to claim your prize — a good anti-viral drug.

My double-line result popped up with a minute. I got right online with a doctor through Privia Health’s Virtual Visit service. And the dutiful doctor set me up with some good drugs — a five-day course of the anti-viral Paxlovid, a decongestant, and a steroid nose spray. I just took my fifth dose of Paxlovid.

I’m low on energy at the moment; otherwise, I’m feeling okay. But as I mentioned above, this is my second COVID go-around. Both times, it was no worse than a bad cold.

At this point, I’m concerned about Mrs. Palm. She has some underlying health problems I don’t have. Still, I’m confident the vaccines will keep both of our cases from becoming severe.

Pardon the pun, but did we “duel” with our health by going to New York to see “Hamilton”? Maybe so, but we all have to go on living.

And COVID, like the flu, is just something we’re going to have to learn to live with.

But as that Palm Beach editorial warned, COVID is not to be taken lightly. People are still dying from it. As for me and Mrs. Palm, we’ll be in line as soon as the next booster is available. You should too.