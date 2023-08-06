Now it can be told! Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch claims little green men from outer space did indeed crash their flying saucer at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.

Actually, he wasn’t that specific. But in testifying before a House Oversight committee recently, Grusch, a former intelligence officer, claimed our government has retrieved “non-human beings” from an alien spacecraft — which they are reverse-engineering.

If true, these discoveries beg the question of why they’re being kept secret. An unlikely explanation is an alien civilization is conducting reconnaissance in preparation for an attack, and our government is intent on avoiding panic. Shades of Orson Welles and the panic caused by his 1938 “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast!

And there is yet another rub.

Why hasn’t said reverse engineering enabled us to build an interstellar spacecraft?

On the other hand, in keeping with a familiar science-fiction trope, the revelation our world is facing an “alien threat” would finally unite the nations of the world.

No less than President Ronald Reagan entertained this fanciful scenario in a speech to the United Nations in 1987.

Maybe someday, somehow, the world will be at peace. In the meanwhile, I wonder why Grusch topped out as a major. He is said to be an Air Force combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan and to have served in both the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)—before becoming the NRO’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

Could it be the NRO doesn’t hold that task force or Grusch in very high esteem?

Be that as it may, I have to believe discovering intelligent life elsewhere in the universe would be a blessing. It’s in such short supply back here on earth.

Consider Sen. Tommy Tuberville and the Senate’s “unanimous consent” rule. Apparently, every senator must consent before a matter can be brought to the floor of the Senate. That’s why Tuberville alone can block Senate confirmation of high-level military promotions. He is doing so to protest the Department of Defense policy providing a travel allowance for a servicewoman or family member who must go out of state to obtain an abortion.

The unanimous consent rule is irrational. Tuberville’s uncompromising stance is a threat to military readiness in two senses: Our best and brightest officers are being prevented from taking the billets in which they are most needed. And some servicewomen are being placed between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

I wonder if Tuberville realizes women — most of whom are of childbearing age — comprise 20 percent of our military. Many are married. None are nuns sworn to a celibate life. Married or not, some will get pregnant. And a pregnant servicewoman is a not deployable. She can remain on active duty before and after giving birth and is entitled to a 12-week leave — thereby leaving her unit shorthanded. Her other option is to leave the service.

This is not to suggest pregnant women in our Armed Forces are being, or should be, pressured to have abortions. But as long as abortion is legal anywhere in these United States, a pregnant servicewoman should be able to avail herself of that option, and it is in the best interests of the Department of Defense to facilitate it.