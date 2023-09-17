Think of me as a Devil’s Advocate.

Allow me to explain. In the canonization process of the Roman Catholic Church, the Devil’s Advocate was a Vatican official, usually a canon lawyer, charged with finding reasons why a candidate for sainthood is not worthy of that honor. The irony of the position, of course, is the Devil’s Advocate hoped to fail. The Church has always needed all the saints it could get. Hence, the position no longer exists.

The title loosely fits in my case because, while I’m never destined to become a believer, I would be happy to give Liberty University the opportunity to convince me what I wrote about it last week was inaccurate, overstated, or flat-out wrong.

Toward that end, I have requested an interview with Liberty’s new president, Dr. Dondi Costin. I doubt I’ll get it. I’m only a freelance opinion columnist who regularly contributes to two daily newspapers —this one and the Kitsap Sun in Bremerton, Washington. Just to hedge my bets, I’ll share some of the things here that I would like to ask Dr. Costin.

As a retired Marine major, I should probably be referring to Costin as “General Costin.” Military courtesy survives retirement. I’m especially interested in the general’s Air Force background. Don’t get me wrong. No petty interservice rivalry here. My father was a career Air Force officer. And as one who conjoined military and academic careers, I have known other retired officers who went on to become influential professors and effective academic administrators.

The Air Force, however, presents a particular problem. Costin graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1986. Readers may recall how the Air Force Academy made national news in 2005 for allegedly pressuring cadets to become evangelical Christians and for discriminating against non-Christians. I have to wonder if such an atmosphere prevailed when Costin was a cadet, and if so, how he feels about it.

I would also like to ask him about something he said in an interview posted on Liberty’s website: “Liberty will remain a place where students can safely ask questions about God.” How far might that extend? What if a student were to question tenets of Liberty’s Doctrinal Statement — such as God’s creation of the universe in “six historical days” or the literal inerrancy of the Bible? Would such a student remain in good standing at Liberty?

A couple years ago, I chanced to meet an older, non-traditional student who was happy to be matriculating at Liberty because, “They don’t teach evolution.” Is that true? I would like to find out how apparent conflicts between science and the Bible are handled at Liberty.

Liberty obviously chooses leading Republicans and conservatives for convocation and graduation speakers — so much so Liberty would seem to double as a university and a political action committee. Doesn’t this jeopardize Liberty’s nonprofit status?

Finally, I’ve long wondered in what sense Liberty University can claim to be about “liberty” per se. As a mixed-motive Devil’s Advocate of old, I could revert to the Miltonist I once aspired to be and say that, as Milton saw it, the only true freedom we have is to obey God willingly. Otherwise, we enslave ourselves to the gods of materialism, power and carnality.

But I rather suspect the “Liberty” name reflects an unwarranted sense of secular marginalization if not outright paranoia. Unwarranted because Christians are certainly free to worship as they please in America. But beyond that, I’ve always believed the hallmark of a university should be an unflagging respect for unfettered freedom of thought and divergent opinion. I don’t see that at Liberty.