Edward F. Palm: Liz Cheney’s Miltonic moment

Take it from one who spent a lot of time going around in academic circles — pun intended — there is much to admire in Milton’s epic poem “Paradise Lost.” Milton fills in the gaps in the Book of Genesis and humanizes Adam and Eve. Still, as Milton acknowledges, his epic is for “fit audience, though few.” Milton draws on a lifetime of learning, and his approach to the Bible would be anathema to the fundamentalists among us. The Bible is not to be taken literally, he believed. He held it to consist of a series of divinely sanctioned fables accommodated to our limited human understanding. But parts of Milton’s rendering of those fables could help illuminate the secular politics of our day.

In Book V of the poem, the Archangel Raphael tells Adam the story of how the angel Abdiel refuses to join Satan and his followers in their rebellion against God. Abdiel sees through Satan’s rhetoric and speaks up against the insanity of rebelling against their creator, the source of all their good. Satan’s band scorns, reviles, and rejects Abdiel. God welcomes and praises him for alone maintaining “against revolted multitudes the cause of truth ... and for enduring “universal reproach” (VI: 30-34)

Remind you of anyone who has been in the news over the past week? Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is on her way out of the House over her allegiance to the truth. We have our own “revolted multitudes” these days — the Republicans who have rejected time-honored ideals of truth and justice. Those who have not sworn blind allegiance to a secular Satan have made a Faustian bargain with him to acquire and hold on to power. Let’s face it: Trump is a venal, amoral, malignant narcissist who would get us all expelled from what’s left of the democratic American Eden over his bitterness at losing the last election. In that respect, he is very much like Milton’s Satan. His limitless ego is satanic.

Unlike Milton’s Abdiel, Cheney is not alone in breaking with Trump and Trumpism. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger has dared to join Cheney on the January 6 Commission. But he didn’t have as much to lose. A junior representative, he was never as prominent or as influential as Cheney, and he opted not to run for reelection before joining the commission. Kinzinger deserves high praise. But of the two, Cheney most deserves a profile-in-courage award.

I do realize that drawing parallels between what we’re enduring now and the events that led up to the Holocaust can be seen as disrespectful to the Jewish people. But the way in which so many of Trump’s followers are vilifying and threatening violence against the FBI should give us all pause. We have yet to hear a cogent explanation for why Trump held on to some sensitive top-secret documents and presidential records after receiving a subpoena for them in June. But jumping to conclusions seems to have become our new national exercise regimen.

The essence of fascism is uncompromising deference to authority and absolute trust in a charismatic leader. Add a dash of nativism and heaping tablespoons of nationalism, and the recipe is complete. Forget MAGA. Let’s make America America again! To bend another line of “Paradise Lost” to our purpose, “Awake, arise, or be forever fallen!”