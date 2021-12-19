Edward F. Palm: Logic, science, and the law on abortion

The nationally syndicated conservative columnist Cal Thomas recently lapsed into the logical fallacy of post hoc, ergo propter hoc (“Connecting the dots on abortion,” Dec. 4). Because one thing follows another doesn’t prove the first caused the second. But logic be damned! Thomas blames the “anarchy in our streets,” the looting and shootings, on the decision to legalize abortion.

The roots of our current societal ills go far back beyond the legalization of abortion in 1973. To lay it all on that is simplistic and demagogic, to say the least. Understand, however, that I’m no fan of abortion. As I’ve already stated in these pages [“Texas and the wages of sin,” Sept. 19], I believe the great majority of women don’t view abortion as a fallback method of birth control and that most who opt to terminate a pregnancy are profoundly affected by the experience. I could wish every woman confronted with an unwanted pregnancy would opt for adoption. But now that the Supreme Court seems poised to overturn Rove v. Wade, or at least limit the right to abortion, I’m coming down on the side of a woman’s right to choose.

As a secular humanist, I don’t accept the premise on which the Christian right grounds its opposition to abortion. I doubt a fetus is really a full-fledged human being possessed of a “soul” from the moment of conception. That view is a matter of faith, not science.

There is a theory that the brain does not create consciousness; the brain receives it. What we think of as the “soul” — an individual’s connection to the cosmos or to “God,” if you will — may not exist until the brain is adequately formed to receive it. And human consciousness does seem to form gradually as the brain continues to develop and reception improves.

This theory accords with my earliest memories and makes sense to me. Hence, I view a fetus as only a potential human being and abortion as a sad but often justifiable waste among more pressing wastes in this world.

Be that as it may, the Supreme Court’s rationale for legalizing abortion likewise makes secular sense to me. The court held that a right to privacy is implied under the Constitution and that “body autonomy” is an essential aspect of that right. Forcing a woman to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term, the court reasoned, is analogous to forcing someone to donate bone marrow to save a life or to agree to organ donation after death. They must be done voluntarily.

Legally speaking, the moral and religious ramifications of abortion are beside the point. If a woman’s body is to be considered autonomous — no less than a man’s — it must ultimately be her choice whether to carry her pregnancy to term or to abort it. It is a matter of equal protection under the law. Which is not to say that birth and abortion are morally equivalent, but rather that there are some issues of personal morality and responsibility federal and state governments have no business legislating.

Which is also to say that, as men, Cal Thomas and I have no standing in this matter.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.