Edward F. Palm: Macbeth at Liberty University

“By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” That line from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” is what I thought of in reading the News & Advance coverage of the recent CEO Summit Week hosted by Liberty University (“LU hosts CEO Summit Week,” Oct. 8). I thought of that play because Liberty dished up a heaping helping of “eye of Newt” for the attendees. Newt Gingrich, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, certainly seemed to get LU’s cauldron bubbling with his comments.

First things first, I have to wonder why a man who has hardly led an exemplary Christian life was invited to speak at an event “calling world-class leaders to unite in transforming the world through Judeo-Christian business practices.” I likewise wonder what constitutes such practices. I didn’t read that the speakers and attendees were committed to getting corporations to put people over profits and to develop a sense of civic responsibility. From what I can tell, our major corporations are operating according to the Gospel of Milton Friedman. He was the economist who famously preached that a corporation’s only social responsibility is to its shareholders. And CEOs throughout the country saw the light — the light of greed, that is. But for now, I’m mainly vexed by the incongruity of including Gingrich in an ostensibly Christian forum.

Lest we forget, Gingrich was forced not just out of the Speaker’s seat but out of the House for numerous ethics violations — the most unchristian of which was having an affair with a woman 23 years his junior. Our current hyperpartisan political polarization, moreover, traces back to Gingrich. He devised a lexicon of words with negative connotations Republicans were to use in referring to Democrats and their policies —words such as bizarre, fascist, traitors, lie, pathetic, radical, shame, and steal. It was Gingrich, moreover, who first forged a cynical, unholy alliance between the Republican Party and the Christian Right — an alliance that has proved to be more about empowerment than righteousness.

The Christ I learned about is the Prince of Peace. He enjoined us to forgive our enemies. Gingrich’s remarks, as reported in this paper, were not peaceful but strident. He believes we are locked in what he views as a “great cultural civil war” that Christians must win at all costs. He went on to say that “you cannot sustain a society without religious belief.” Our Founding Fathers thought otherwise. If you don’t believe that, read the First Amendment. He further said that “a life without God is not a life worth living.” Really? Are all agnostics and atheists despondent? But what really got me as a veteran was his claim that the “anti-Vietnam War movement on college campuses ... ruined people’s lives.” Try telling that to the loved ones of the over 58,000 Americans and the two million Vietnamese who died in Vietnam.

It occurs to me that what Liberty University could do to win my heart and mind would be to host a truly Christian reconciliation summit. The point would be to bring liberals and conservatives together to talk out their differences and to find common ground. That could go a long way toward ending the bitter divisions in our country. But in the words of the poet, “Ah me! I fondly dream.”