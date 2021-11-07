Edward F. Palm: Make the most of the here and now

Recently, on my car radio, I heard Bart Millard, the lead singer of the Christian music band MercyMe, singing his hit song “I Can Only Imagine.” The song, of course, is about what it might be like to meet Jesus face to face. Lynchburg being a Christian enclave, I would imagine the song needs no further elucidation.
I do respect Millard’s faith, but the tone of “I Can Only Imagine” does make me wonder about the extent to which truly devout Christians look forward to being dead.
I am not a religious man in the conventional sense, but I’m far from being an atheist. To borrow a phrase from one of Shakespeare’s characters, it seems to me focusing too intently on the promise of salvation is to display “a will most incorrect to heaven.” That is because I devoted much of my graduate study to an inspired Christian humanist — the poet John Milton of “Paradise Lost” fame.
Christian humanism was the spirit of the Renaissance. The contemptus mundi attitude of the Middle Ages was passé. People no longer viewed this world as a vale of tears and all secular activity to be suspect. They took their cue from Christ’s Parable of the Talents. Readers may recall how the servant who was afraid to invest his master’s money is the one who gets in trouble. The lesson of the parable is that God expects us to make the most of our “talents” — our God-given abilities and skills — and will judge us accordingly.
As it turns out, the Parable of the Talents and I go way back. When I was teaching at the Naval Academy, I was cordially commanded one Sunday to be one of five military faculty readers at the Protestant service in the cathedral-like academy chapel. Each of my fellow readers drew a two- or three-line passage from scripture. I was handed the Parable of the Talents — all 17 verses of it. If I say so myself, I cut a fine figure in my Marine Class-A uniform, and I got through it without stumbling.
It was, I must admit, an ironic mission for me. I happen to be a secular humanist, and contrary to what some conservatives seem to believe, secular humanism is not a threat to Christianity. Rather, it is the recognition that the standards of personal morality and ethical conduct governing human interaction exist outside of the framework of organized religion.
As a secular humanist, I appreciate the spiritual humility reflected in one particular line of Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” God sends the angel Raphael down to Eden to warn Adam about the danger he faces and to tell him what he needs to know about God and his creation. When Adam seeks to know more, the angel admonishes him. “Heaven is for thee too high to know what passes there,” Raphael warns. “Be lowly wise.”
It is a line that speaks beyond its context. If our connection to the cosmos is indeed through a personal God, I have to believe he, she, or it expects us to make the most of the lives we’ve been given and to live in the here and now.
A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.