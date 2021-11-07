Edward F. Palm: Make the most of the here and now

As it turns out, the Parable of the Talents and I go way back. When I was teaching at the Naval Academy, I was cordially commanded one Sunday to be one of five military faculty readers at the Protestant service in the cathedral-like academy chapel. Each of my fellow readers drew a two- or three-line passage from scripture. I was handed the Parable of the Talents — all 17 verses of it. If I say so myself, I cut a fine figure in my Marine Class-A uniform, and I got through it without stumbling.

It was, I must admit, an ironic mission for me. I happen to be a secular humanist, and contrary to what some conservatives seem to believe, secular humanism is not a threat to Christianity. Rather, it is the recognition that the standards of personal morality and ethical conduct governing human interaction exist outside of the framework of organized religion.

As a secular humanist, I appreciate the spiritual humility reflected in one particular line of Milton’s “Paradise Lost.” God sends the angel Raphael down to Eden to warn Adam about the danger he faces and to tell him what he needs to know about God and his creation. When Adam seeks to know more, the angel admonishes him. “Heaven is for thee too high to know what passes there,” Raphael warns. “Be lowly wise.”

It is a line that speaks beyond its context. If our connection to the cosmos is indeed through a personal God, I have to believe he, she, or it expects us to make the most of the lives we’ve been given and to live in the here and now.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career.