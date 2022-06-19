Edward F. Palm: Me and my father

Today being Father’s Day, I am recalling the best thing my father, a decorated career Air Force pilot, ever did for me.

He left me and my mother when I was two.

All the time I was growing up in a working-class broken home, I saw my father only two or three times. But that worked greatly to my advantage. It allowed me to idealize him. And I treasure the memory of one evening in the summer of 1966, when he more than lived up to that ideal image.

In my mind’s eye, I can still how the slant of the setting sun made Lake Superior look like a giant golden pond as we were flying over it that evening. I can still hear the whir of the servos as the pilot trimmed the plane for level flight.

We had taken off at 1715 from K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in a KC135A jet tanker, a modified Boeing 707. I still have a copy of the flight log. It lists my father, Lieutenant Colonel Edward G. Palm; two captains; a lieutenant; a master sergeant; and me, Lance Corporal Edward F. Palm, USMC. The mission was to practice 60-degree banks and touch-and-go landings.

Earlier that summer, at Camp Lejeune, the duty NCO had handed me a message: “Please call . . .” My father was inviting me up to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to meet his family and to hear his side of the story regarding divorcing my mother. It was a wonderful week, one that would turn my working-class head toward a middle-class future.

And the high point of the week — literally and figuratively — was when my father got permission to take me along on that training flight.

There I was, on a jump seat behind the pilot, when the copilot suddenly got out of his seat and motioned for me to sit down and to put on the headphones. The pilot told me to take the yoke, and he proceeded to talk me through putting the plane into a few 15-degree banks. He had me apply back pressure to maintain altitude in going into a bank and forward pressure in coming out of it. Talk about power steering! Moving that huge plane around the sky seemed almost effortless.

When my unanticipated flying lesson was over, the pilot told me I had done a better job maintaining altitude than many a new co-pilot. I’m sure it wasn’t true, but it made me feel good. What didn’t feel so good was pulling two Gs while they were practicing 60-degree banks. It felt as if a giant hand were pressing down on me.

That week marked the beginning of our complicated and sporadic adult relationship. I can’t say we ever became close, but I certainly admired his calm and confident demeanor. Unlike me, he was glib and good with people — qualities that would stand him in good stead in his second career as a professional fundraiser.

I wonder if we would have been close had I grown up with him. The old clichés about the danger of familiarity and the advantage of absence come to mind. Still, how many Marine lance corporals can say they flew a KC135A? For that, on this Father’s Day, I have to say again, “Thanks, Dad!”

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.