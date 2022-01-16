Edward F. Palm: Memories of another interstate mess

Mrs. Palm and I feel for the motorists who recently spent 27 hours stalled in the snow on I-95 here in Virginia. Been there, done that — but in another time and place.

It was late December 2004. We were living in St. Louis and were planning to spend Christmas with family in Roanoke. We decided to leave on the 22nd, even though it had snowed on I-64 the night before. More snow was forecast for the evening. But we thought the interstate would have been plowed and passable by midday and that we could get through before the next snowfall. So much for “best-laid plans” of the Palms.

Mrs. Palm, our Jack Russell terrier “Gracie,” and I set out that morning in our front-wheel-drive Saturn sedan. We made good time until about 2:30 p.m. The traffic began to slow down and soon stopped altogether near the Route 41 exit in Evansville, Indiana. By 6 p.m., that forecasted second snowstorm began, and the temperature was dropping — down to nine degrees that night.

Not knowing how long we would be stuck, we dared not keep the engine and heater running. We settled on a few minutes of heat every hour. We had warm clothing and water and a cup of spiced pecans.

As the evening wore on, Mrs. Palm would take a couple pecans and hand the cup to me. The first time, I munched a couple and, without thinking, handed one to Gracie. “We don’t know how long we’re going to be here, and that’s all the food we have,” I was reminded. “Gracie has her own food in the back.”

“Okay, okay!” I agreed. But before I knew it, I was again slipping a pecan to Gracie. That’s when it got ugly. Mrs. Palm took sole possession of the pecans, telling me Gracie and I could both eat dog food. She later relented. She agrees that was not her finest hour.

A public-spirited truck driver kept walking up and down the line of cars, checking to make sure we were all okay. He told us tractor-trailer trucks had jackknifed up ahead, including one on the nearby exit ramp. He also told us all the tow trucks had gone off duty at midnight. We were stuck until the next morning.

(You just haven’t lived until you’ve answered the call of nature between two car doors in the middle of I-64 with a blizzard blowing on your butt!)

Around 3 a.m., the blizzard stopped — after piling up 19 inches of the white stuff. We could see the exit ramp and a motel just beyond it. We had cell phones; we made a reservation. The trick would be getting there.

By 11 a.m., SUVs and four-wheeled-drive vehicles were making ruts in the left lane. No guts, no glory, I decided. I pulled over and went for broke. I got around the jackknifed truck on the ramp but got stuck halfway up. Two motorists behind us jumped out and gave us a push. We got to the motel to find people sleeping in the lobby and in the halls, but we had a reservation. We rested overnight and got to Roanoke by dinner time on Christmas Eve.

I suppose we got off easy. We were stuck for only 20.5 hours.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.