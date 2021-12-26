Edward F. Palm: My ghosts of Christmases past

Move over, Scrooge! Every year at this time I find myself haunted by the ghosts of Christmases past.

Christmas and I have had a long and sometimes difficult relationship. I had my share of happy Christmases when I was child. But I later got to spend two non-white Christmases in Vietnam. That wasn’t so bad. For the first one, I got to go to the Bob Hope Show in Da Nang. By the second, I was “short,” as we used to say “in country,” and looking forward to rotating back to “The World.” As for my working-class materialistic family, I must admit they were not into keeping the holiday holy.

All in all, however, I can’t complain. I was really lucky Mrs. Palm married me before our first Christmas together — the Christmas of 1970. Otherwise, she may have run back to her strait-laced family in small-town Delaware as fast as her feet could carry her.

A longstanding tradition in our family was for my aunts and uncles to take turns hosting all of us on Christmas eve and to exchange gifts then. Hors d’oeuvres were served; highballs and beer flowed. In 1970, it was my Aunt Rose’s turn to have the family over.

Absent on that occasion — and long absent before that — was my Cousin Albie, who no longer meshed with the rest of the family. Albie was brilliant. He had graduated with honors from La Salle University and was awarded a Presidential Scholarship to Boston College Law School. After only two weeks in law school, he dropped out and moved to San Francisco to pursue a career in poetry.

Albie’s parents and his maternal grandmother — “Eve” — were there that night. All was well until we noticed Eve over in a corner sobbing. “What’s wrong?” Aunt Rose asked. “It’s Christmas, and no one has asked about Albie,” she replied between sobs. Aunt Rose was never one to hide her feelings or mince words. “Well, Albie doesn’t give a damn about us,” Aunt Rose shot back.

Mrs. Palm — only 19 at the time — was horrified. Nothing like this ever happened in her family, especially at Christmas. And the evening went downhill from there.

My thrice-married mother and her boyfriend blew in from a nightclub two hours late, but in time for the gift exchange. Mother openly criticized two of her gifts: A figurine was “something else to dust.” Bath powder would get “all over the bathroom.” Aunt Rose scolded her with the old saw about not saying anything if you can’t say something nice. “If you can’t be honest with your family, who can you be honest with?” my unabashed mother replied.

The wedding scene in “The Godfather” comes to mind. Michael Corleone reassures his fiancée he’s not like his family. Fortunately, Mrs. Palm believed I was different. Henceforth, we spent most of our Christmases with her family. I’ve even been prevailed upon to attend Christmas Eve services.

Truth be told, most of my family’s Christmas gatherings were nonconfrontational and nice. My aunts and uncles were good people. I miss them.

As for me, if there ever was a war on Christmas, I was never a part of it. Here’s hoping you and yours had a merry Christmas, or a happy holiday, and that you’ll have a healthy COVID-free New Year.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.