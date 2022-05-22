Edward F. Palm: Nuclear nightmares then and now

I’m beginning to think we may need to start rethinking the unthinkable. I am referring to “nuclear combat, toe to toe with the Ruskies.” That is the cavalier battle cry of Major T. J. “King” Kong in the 1964 black comedy “Dr. Strangelove.” I’ve been rerunning that film in the theater of my mind ever since Putin made his veiled threat of nuclear retaliation against any country that would interfere in his war against Ukraine. Mere saber rattling? Maybe. But he did unveil the threat by putting his nuclear forces on alert.

Before now, the one time in my life I thought we could actually have a nuclear war was during the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. I was living in the “Chemical Capital of the World” — northern Delaware. We had not one but three major chemical companies — DuPont, Atlas, and Hercules Chemical. I was living in a prime target area.

By the mid-1960s, we were all placing our faith in “MAD” — the doctrine of mutually assured destruction. Russia and America both realized a nuclear war would be unwinnable. Nevertheless, the Strategic Air Command kept our guard up. Then in 1991 the Cold War ended and with it the threat of nuclear war. Or so we thought.

Well, in the words of the song, “Everything old is new again.” In a recent article, the New Yorker writer Robin Wright has detailed “The New Nuclear Reality” (April 23). Ever since 9/11, our primary focus has been on building up our conventional forces. Take a hint from the poor showing of the Russian Army in Ukraine. Russia has been building up its strategic and tactical nuclear arms. We do have almost as many strategic nuclear warheads as Russia does. But Russia has some 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons to our 200.

Tactical nuclear weapons are supposedly small enough to use near friendly forces, but some have more destructive power than the atomic bombs we dropped on Japan. Wind-borne nuclear fallout, moreover, does not discriminate between friend and foe, nor does it avoid noncombatants. Having lost “some 25 percent of his [ground] combat power” already, Wright warns, Putin may resort to tactical nukes to “save Russia from a major military defeat.”

Former NATO commander Gen. Wesley Clark maintains we can’t allow the detonation of a tactical nuke frighten us into abandoning Ukraine. Would we then arm Ukraine to respond in kind? We have already called Putin’s bluff by interfering in his war. So far so good.

But should worst come to worst, do we still have the civil defense plans and facilities we had in place in the 1950s? Are we prepared to preserve our government and care for the survivors? National Guard members in and around target areas would be lost. Martial law would probably have to be declared lest we revert to primal savagery. But thanks to the Base Realignment and Closure Act, our regular military facilities and units are no longer widely dispersed throughout the United States. Congress and the Pentagon seem to have forgotten the old tactical precept to “spread out so one round can’t get you all!”

The premise of “Dr. Strangelove” is that one madman could trigger a nuclear war. At the time, we were told that couldn’t happen. But that was then. This is now.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.