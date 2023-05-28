Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FOREST — Marine Vietnam veteran Edward F. Palm has been charged with removing the “Do-not-remove-under-penalty-of-law” tag from his mattress.

Truth be told, my mattress has no such tag. But should I ever be arrested for any newsworthy misdeed, you can bet that “Marine Vietnam veteran” will be the Homeric epithet prefacing my name in any and all news reports. Just ask “Marine veteran Daniel Penny.”

This is not to pass judgment on what he did in a New York subway on May 1. Was Jordan Neely indeed so threatening that he had to be restrained? I don’t know. I wasn’t there. Was a chokehold really necessary? Again, I wasn’t there. But what I can comment on is the insinuation that the Marine Corps probably played a role in Neely’s death. Ever since Marine veterans Charles Whitman and Lee Harvey Oswald became infamous, Marines in general have been prejudged as maladjusted and predisposed to violence.

“The Marine Corps builds men—body, mind, and spirit.” That was the recruiting slogan of my day. The Corps was, and still is, no more responsible for building antisocial, hair-trigger killing machines than any other branch of the service. But the media consistently reinforces that suspicion in the popular mind. When Penny goes to trial, the fact that he served in the Marine Corps is likely to be a prejudicial consideration in the minds of some jurors.

The shooter who killed five police officers and wounded nine others in Dallas, Texas, on July 7, 2016, was an Army reservist who had served in Afghanistan. Yet he wasn’t identified as “Army Afghan War veteran Micah Johnson.”

Devin Kelley Patrick killed 26 people and wounded 22 others in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, 2017. Press reports did not initially identify him as “Air Force veteran Devin Kelley Patrick,” although that’s what he was. And in fact, he had been court-martialed for domestic violence and should not have been allowed to purchase a gun.

And it was a Coast Guard veteran, Deion Duwane Patterson, who killed a woman and wounded four others in an Atlanta hospital waiting room on May 3 of this year. Yet the press didn’t preface his name with “Coast Guard veteran.”

There have been other infamous veterans who served in various branches of the military, but it would seem that only Marines enjoy the dubious distinction of having their service front and center and connected to their names in news reports. But not always in a negative sense.

It was a former Marine, Carlos Fernandez, who made news for saving two women from drowning when their car went off the road and into freezing water in Hammond, Indiana, in January of this year. When interviewed, Fernandez said, “It was the Marine in me . . . You always have to do the right thing.”

“First to fight for right and freedom!” That’s a line in the “Marines’ Hymn.” Was it the Marine in Daniel Penny that prompted him to defend people he believed to be in peril? I have to believe it was. Penny is a hero to the people who were in that subway car with him that day. It’s telling that other passengers helped him. If only he had let up on that chokehold sooner!