Should you find yourself walking along Church Street at the base of Monument Terrace, pause for a moment and look down. You’ll see four sets of Honor and Remembrance bricks — 864 bricks in all, and each inscribed with the name of a veteran or first responder from, or with ties to, Lynchburg.

Readers may recall I devoted my last column to one of my pet peeves. It irks me that whenever a former or active-duty Marine stands accused of a serious crime, news reports invariably highlight his connection to the Corps. Note the young man who placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold was identified as “Marine veteran Daniel Penny.” The insinuation is Marines are a dangerous breed. I closed that column with an example of a heroic former Marine who credited “the Marine in him” with saving two women from drowning.

Here in Lynchburg we likewise have a Marine veteran who belies the stereotype — Steve Bozeman.

Bozeman instituted the “Support Our Troops” rallies held at Monument Terrace every Friday at noon. They have continued uninterrupted since their inception on Nov. 30, 2001. Personally, I think it reflects poorly on our country that we have to go to such an extreme to remind people of the few willing to serve on our behalf. I would, however, remind readers the single-best way to support our troops is to question the causes for which they’re put in harm’s way. But that is not to take away from the heartfelt efforts of those who stand out there at Monument Terrace every Friday regardless of the weather. How many other cities can boast of a comparable commitment?

Bozeman also was the driving force behind those Honor and Remembrance bricks now adorning Monument Terrace. Charles Olson, a past president of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, first proposed the honor-brick project to the council and the city. Deterred by the initial cost estimate, however, the Veterans Council voted 5 to 4 to discontinue the project. That’s when Bozeman stepped forward, vowing Marine-like to “make this thing happen” on behalf of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Promoting the project with flyers and by word of mouth, he began taking orders for honor bricks.

Bozeman reserved the first 84 bricks for Friday troop rally regulars who had since died. He initially priced the bricks at $55 for three lines of text and at $61 for adding a service emblem. Even at raising the prices to $60 and $65, the cost of installation proved to be too high. Enter Marine veteran George Burkhardt, a local contractor. He and his sons installed the bricks for free.

Four other veterans — Andy Anderson, Tom Martin, Barry Stephens, and Gary Witt — helped Bozeman see the honor-brick installation through to completion. Represented among the bricks are the recipients of every combat and service medal, including 14 Purple Hearts and three Medals of Honor. A Tuskegee airman who lived here until his death at age 99 is also represented.

Back in 2019, Bozeman was featured in this paper for starting both the Friday troop rallies and the honor-brick project. (“’Honor and Remembrance’ bricks to be laid at Monument Terrace,” Nov. 26). In the article’s lead, Bozeman’s name was not prefaced with “Marine Vietnam veteran.” I rather wish it had been. It’s past time for reporters and editors to start countering the negative connotation of that affiliation.

Postscript. Anyone interested in contributing to a possible fifth set of honor bricks should email Steve Bozeman at truegrit1946@juno.com.