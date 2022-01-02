Edward F. Palm: Our all-volunteer force then and now

Back in 2005 and 2006, I had a brief undistinguished career as a commentator on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” One of the commentaries I did was on the changing character of our Armed Forces. The backdrop was the war in Iraq, which at the time had ground down to a protracted insurgency. Here, in essence, is what I said:

President Bush’s approval rating may be extremely low at the moment, but he can claim at least one consolation. The military still likes him. The photo ops and speeches Bush stages in front of military audiences are obviously calculated to be pep rallies in support of the war. But the troops really don’t seem to mind. The president can count on military audiences to cheer and clap and smile on all such occasions.

Today’s all-volunteer force [that of 2006] seems much more attuned to the Bush administration’s neo-conservative agenda than the military of my day would have been. There is the obvious appeal. The military has never been a polite debating society. Bush’s stubborn refusal to back down evokes the popular stereotype of the tough and taciturn military commander whose motto is “lead, follow or get out of the way.”

When I enlisted in 1965, at the height of the Cold War draft, I never would have expected to find officers and career non-commissioned officers so open about their fundamentalist religious convictions. Nor could I have envisioned a time when it would be necessary to crack down on proselytizing at the Air Force Academy. And I certainly could not have imagined hearing more than one officer, even in private, express admiration for the way the Chinese dealt with their protesters in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Our all-volunteer force, I noted, was hardening along professional lines. It was becoming more insular in its attitudes and values than the citizen soldiery we used to rely on. I said only time would tell if the inclusion of National Guard and reserve units would have the same leavening, democratizing influence the draft once had. And I closed by reminding listeners the American military is supposed to remain apolitical.

That was then. These days, I’m even more concerned.

I never expected the Marine Corps to have to discharge 169 Marines for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID.

I never expected a high-ranking Army officer to speak in favor of a military coup in America. But retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn did at a QAnon gathering in May.

I never expected to see a female soldier in uniform included in the TV coverage of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But I did.

According to the nationally syndicated columnist Clarence Page [“Pentagon’s new rules ban extremism,” Dec. 29, The News & Advance], 81 former or current service members have been charged with taking part in that attack. Each of them once swore an oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Let’s hope the Pentagon is doing all its power to hold servicemen and women to that oath and to weed out extremists in the ranks. Our military must not become a breeding ground for domestic terrorism.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.