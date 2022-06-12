Edward F. Palm: Palm on two fronts

On guns again: “The tree of liberty,” Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Must it also be fertilized with the blood of children? House Republicans seem to think so. Not a single one voted for the commonsense gun measures President Biden recommended in his address to the nation of June 2.

Some years ago, when the topic of arming teachers first came up, an especially insightful editorial cartoon was widely reprinted from a French-Canadian newspaper. It depicts a panicked teacher pointing a gun at a student while classmates are cowering under their desks. The student in the teacher’s sights has his hands up and is saying, “It was me! I dropped my ruler.”

An overwrought armed teacher could very well overreact to a noise and endanger students. A Los Angeles Times editorial reprinted here on Monday presents other reasons for why arming teachers is a bad idea. I would add only that the average teacher just doesn’t have the temperament to carry a gun and to engage in a firefight. We are short of teachers as it is, and requiring or even pressuring some to undergo firearms training would further thin their ranks.

According to the gun lobby, the only solution is to “harden our schools” — to turn them into armed camps complete with metal detectors and police roaming the halls. Some schools, of course, already employ armed guards. Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, had an armed resource officer. But he stayed outside while an AR-15-armed teenager killed 17 people. How do we ensure an armed guard is up to the task?

Ever since Columbine, schools have been keeping their doors locked, the Uvalde lock failure notwithstanding. But a few well-aimed shots can defeat any lock. How do we prevent a sniper from shooting through classroom windows? Teachers can keep the blinds closed. There is bulletproof glass, but that is expensive. What about recess? That presents a target-rich environment if there ever was one.

As I’ve argued before, we can and should raise the age limit to purchase the mass shooter’s weapon of choice, the AR-15. Republican outlier Adam Kinzinger suggests specialized certification and training be required to purchase a military-style rifle. Kudos to Kinzinger for daring to think for himself. A stiff licensing fee would also help.

On student loans: I’m about to call my liberal bona fides into question. I don’t support a blanket forgiveness of student-loan debt in whole or in part. I recommend overhauling the federal student loan program as follows: First, let’s give borrowers a 10-year, interest-free grace period to establish their careers before beginning to repay their loans. Second, let’s scrap the current Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. It requires 10 years of payments before the balance of a loan is forgiven. Instead, let’s forgive $2,000 of debt for each year of active duty in the Armed Forces, as well as for each year of full-time service as a police officer, firefighter, medical professional, teacher, Forest Service ranger, or social worker. (Military members would first have to exhaust all applicable G.I. Bill educational benefits.)

Too few of today’s young people feel obligated to be of service to our country and to their fellow Americans. Let’s give them the incentive to give back.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.