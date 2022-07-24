Edward F. Palm: Parents versus teachers in Bedford

As if by uncanny foresight, the bard of my generation seems to speak to the current mood of Bedford County Public School teachers: “Look out, kid./It’s somethin’ you did./ God knows when,/But you’re doin’ it again.”

The lyrics are from Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” a musical expression of nonconformist paranoia. Bedford County public school teachers must be feeling pretty paranoid about now. In its June meeting, the BCPS School Board unanimously passed a pandering, one-sided resolution in support of parents’ rights.

The resolution is grounded in §1-240.1 of the Code of Virginia, which recognizes the “fundamental right” of parents “to make decisions” about the education of their children. The Bedford County School Board has taken it a step further. It now recognizes the “fundamental right of parents to direct [emphasis mine] the education of their children.”

As a former academic, I believe curricular decisions are best left to those with professional training and experience in education as well as a larger frame of reference than the average parent. Public school administrators are charged with ensuring curricula reflect our cultural, historical, and political consensus and not the convictions of special interest groups.

But the real sticking point of the resolution for me is the board’s insistence that education “should not include personal bias and/or personal political opinion, grooming or indoctrination.” Given the political extremes now dividing our country, indoctrination is often limited to the mind of the beholder. There are, for instance, those who cling to the half-truth that the Civil War was fought over states’ rights and not slavery. But what the North and the South fell out over was the right to own slaves. What if a parent insists the issue of slavery be downplayed in the history of the Civil War?

Along the same lines, what about the Lost Cause myth, central to which is that most slaves were well-treated because they were “valuable property?” Must a history teacher give a fair hearing to this point of view because a parent demands it? In the words of the poet, “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

And pity the biology teacher. We have fundamentalist parents aplenty in our area who would object to any mention of evolution.

At the same meeting responsible for the parents’ rights resolution, the board split 3 to 3 in failing to pass a resolution in support of teachers and staff. The failed resolution says teachers and staff are deserving of “high public esteem” for devoting their lives to “educating, inspiring, and supporting” their students. But it says nothing about how teachers will be supported. Rather, it dwells mostly on what students have a right to expect.

In its meeting of July 14, the board did pass 4 to 3 an amended resolution in support of teachers and staff. Absent from it is the statement about appreciating teachers. Nor does it address a teacher’s rights in the handling of parental complaints. Instead, it focuses on work-life balance, competitive pay, and the right to voice opinions regarding administrative matters.

Frankly, I’m glad I’m not a BCPS teacher. If I were, I might keep a Dylanesque variation on an old saw in mind: just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean some parents and a biased board aren’t out to get you.