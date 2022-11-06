Edward F. Palm: Pay heed to the echoes of history

“History,” Mark Twain is reported to have said, “doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” I disagree. I think it echoes, and it is echoing now. Americans in general, however, just don’t seem to be hearing those echoes.

Strain your ears to hear the echoes of America in the 1930s. The country was still in the throes of the Great Depression, and Americans were keenly aware of what a horrible waste World War I had been. Who could blame them for not wanting to get sucked into another European war? They were living in Fortress America. What was happening overseas couldn’t threaten them — or so they thought. Radio pundits such as Father Charles Coughlin, seconded by our aviation hero Charles Lindbergh, were positing a Jewish conspiracy to draw us into the war. Some 25,000 Americans had even joined the German-American Bund, an organization that promoted the ideology and aims of Nazi Germany. But the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor woke Americans up to the reality that Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany were threats to world peace. They had to be stopped.

America-First isolationism proved shortsighted then; it will again. Putin has made no secret of his ambition to reconstitute the Soviet Union. Do you really think he would rest content with taking Ukraine? Or that a reconstituted USSR would be no threat to America?

Flash forward to a second “day of infamy,” January 6, 2021. An angry mob of Trump True Believers — intent on keeping him in office — stormed and overran the U.S. Capitol building, the seat of our democracy. As the Jan. 6 Committee has revealed, this was nothing short of a coup attempt, planned in advance by the former president and his closest cronies. Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon said as much in his podcast of Jan. 5. “All hell is going to break loose,” he gleefully predicted. It did. Trump had mobilized an enemy within to attack our Capitol. That should have united Americans against a clear and present danger. It did not.

The editor of another paper I occasionally write for has expressly forbidden drawing parallels between current events and those that put Hitler in power. He believes such comparisons to be disrespectful to the victims of the Holocaust.

Granted, the threats and acts of political violence we’re facing today pale in comparison to the horrors perpetrated by Nazi Germany. But antisemitism is making a comeback in America. And fascist tactics in general are on the rise. The armed thugs trying to intimidate voters at the polls would have fit right in with Hitler’s Brownshirts. And echoes of the propaganda of Joseph Goebbels can be heard in the Republican National Committee’s assertion that the Jan. 6 insurrection was “legitimate political discourse,” as well as in the stolen election lies now propelling half of the Republican candidates for state and national offices.

What’s even more troubling are Republican efforts to discredit and even squelch the Jan. 6 Committee. “Who controls the past controls the future,” a functionary boasts in George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.” We are being urged to forget the damage Trump and his allies have done and to disregard the echoes of history. But to borrow a line from Shakespeare, “What’s past is prologue.” Remember that when you go to vote on Tuesday.