Edward F. Palm: Pence at Liberty University

Imagine this: You are the executive vice president of a large corporation run by a popular but unscrupulous CEO at odds with the board of directors. To save his job, the CEO directs you to do something you know to be illegal. You refuse, the CEO is fired, and on his way out, he publicly blames you for his ouster. You soon start receiving death threats from the former CEO’s supporters.

Would you go on to sing his praises? I wouldn’t. Former Vice President Mike Pence would. That is exactly what he did in speaking at Liberty University’s Sept. 14 convocation. I was there, and I heard Pence praise the president who turned against him during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence likened Donald Trump to President Ronald Reagan, both of whom he credited with disrupting “moderate Republican” establishments. I was alive and of age during Reagan’s presidency, and I remember Reagan and his Republican supporters as essentially moderate — especially in comparison with Trump and his Republican standard bearers. And what is so wrong with being moderate? I’m also old enough to remember something Barry Goldwater said during his 1964 presidential campaign: “Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice.” Here’s hoping most LU students are moderate enough to understand that a virtue carried to extremes becomes a vice.

Pence, of course, went on to recite the litany of Trump’s questionable accomplishments. But the one that has always stuck in my craw is that of completely rebuilding our military.

Trump first made that claim on Jan. 20, 2020. He bragged he had devoted an unprecedented $2.5 trillion to restoring a military establishment that had been neglected and degraded under Barack Obama. Trump was citing the total of the defense budgets for the four years of his administration. The fact is Obama actually spent more in inflation-adjusted dollars on defense than Trump did — $3.3 trillion during his first term and $2.7 trillion in his second. (Factcheck.org, July 2, 2020). Trump, moreover, alleged that most of that of that $2.5 trillion had gone toward “restoring equipment and facilities” — a restoration he presented as a fait accompli. According to Politifact.com, the Armed Forces had made some strides, but most of the “weapons and infrastructure remained the same as when Trump took office.” (Jan. 10, 2020)

Not one to let fact checkers stand in his way, on June 25, 2020, Trump claimed all the latest defense budget went toward equipment. Not so. Also according to the July 2, 2020, posting of Factcheck.org, procurement accounted for only 20.3 percent of the budget — or 33.5 percent factoring in development and procurement. Operation and maintenance ate up 40.2 percent and personnel 22.6 percent.

Trumpian hyperbole aside, I was especially troubled to hear LU students cheer at the mention of Trump’s name. Are most unaware of how Trump treated their speaker during the assault on the Capitol? In the midst of the melee, Trump incited the mob with a tweet deriding Pence for lacking the courage to stop the electoral-vote count. “Hang Mike Pence!” soon became the rallying cry. I realize Christians are enjoined to forgive those who wrong them and that Pence professes to be a devout Christian. But where is it written that forgiveness should come in the form of accolades?