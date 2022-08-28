Edward F. Palm: Pondering Trump’s classified treasure trove

“Reason not the need,” Shakespeare’s King Lear thunders when his daughters question why a retired king would need to be accompanied by 100 knights. Lear’s lament could be the subtext to all the excuses we’re hearing for why former-president Trump retained classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

What keeps getting glossed over in the news reports of this controversy are the two elements of our classification system — clearance and access. I held a top-secret clearance. But I was given access only to documents pertaining to my responsibilities. Access is governed by the “need to know.” The classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago in January and June total some 700 pages and include Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI). [More about that anon.] The FBI recovered 11 more sets of sensitive classified documents in their raid — after Trump’s lawyer said he had no more. What need would a former president have for all those materials?

It is true that a sitting president does have the final authority to declassify documents. But there should be an official record kept of a declassification, and the initial classification authority should be consulted. Did Trump consult with the affected authorities or agencies before declassifying any of the documents he took to Mar-a-Lago?

I understand Trump claims to have issued an executive order stating that any documents he took to Mar-a-Lago would automatically be declassified. As I understand it, this order has yet to be found. And even if it exists, it would be shortsighted and wrongheaded.

A president’s authority to declassify Sensitive Compartmented Information, moreover, is questionable. Alex Wellerstein is a historian who literally wrote the book on SCI issues, “The History of Nuclear Secrecy in the United States” (2021). He argues that declassification should never be done unilaterally and in secret, especially regarding SCI materials. They fall into an entirely separate category. Their access is strictly limited to those involved in the design and employment of nuclear weapons, as well as the enrichment of fissionable material. By law, the SCI classification authority is the Atomic Energy Commission, and it works closely with the Department of Defense. Should the AEC and the DOD have a declassification disagreement, the president is authorized to make the final decision. Whether the president can arbitrarily declassify SCI material without involving the DOD and the AEC remains unclear. But common sense tells me he shouldn’t. The stakes are too high. [www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/2162]

There is also the issue of how Trump safeguarded his SCI documents. They are supposed to be stored and used only in a permanent Secure Information Facility — commonly known as a SCIF — or an approved temporary SCIF. The Director of National Intelligence has published “physical and technical security standards” for SCIFs. [They’re available online.] Were those guidelines adhered to in establishing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago SCIF? Who knows? But the insider who blew the whistle obviously felt classified documents were in danger of compromise at Mar-a-Lago.

The Espionage Act is sufficiently broad to trap Trump. It covers not just spying but also the “unauthorized gathering and possession of sensitive government information.” Still, I doubt Trump will be indicted. There are legally untested gray areas involved. But for my part, I keep stumbling over the access requirement. I am waiting for a modern-day muddled King Lear to “reason the need” for keeping SCI documents.