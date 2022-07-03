Edward F. Palm: Public versus private prayer

Well, I hope football Coach Joe Kennedy of Bremerton, Washington, is happy. Thanks to Monday’s Supreme Court decision he can publicly display his religious fervor on school grounds to his heart’s content.

I have a special interest in this outcome. I moved here from the Bremerton area six years ago, and I’ve been following Kennedy’s case since it first made news in 2015. Following each game, he had made it a practice to kneel at the 50-yard line and to lead players and students in prayer. Granted, participation in these post-game prayer meetings was voluntary. But the Bremerton School District worried some players and their friends may have felt pressured to join in. Human nature and athletic ambition being what they are, I suspect some players indeed wanted to please their coach more than they wanted to pray.

The school district, in my view, was more than fair. They offered to allow Kennedy to pray privately before or after the game. But Kennedy would accept no compromise. He was placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of his contract. According to the district, he did not reapply. Kennedy insists he was fired.

Backed by the religious right’s First Liberty Institute, Kennedy sued. He lost in the 9th District Court, but the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, and the rest is history. And a historic decision with far-reaching consequences it is.

We can expect additional cracks in our traditional wall separating church and state.

Be that as it may, what really bothers me is the holier-than-thou grandstanding Kennedy is obviously given to. Along with people like the Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding, Kennedy might as well have been proclaiming, “Hey! Look at me, everybody. Look how religious I am!” Christ himself is reported to have admonished his followers to pray in private and not to make a spectacle of their devotion. He called those who do so “hypocrites” (Matthew 6:5-15). It seems to me Christ understood there can be a fine line between piety and the sin of pride.

I’ve always believed religion should be a private affair between you and God and practiced only with like-minded believers. Our founding fathers were wise enough to ground our republic in a consensus of humanistic values and ideals that owe as much to ancient Greece and Rome as to our Judeo-Christian heritage. They agreed that America should be a secular humanistic nation. That was an inspired choice. It set us apart from Europe’s history of religious wars and sectarian persecution, making America truly exceptional.

Today’s Christian nationalists are intent on styling America as a “Christian nation.” But if we are indeed a Christian nation, what then does that make Jews, Muslims, atheists, and agnostics? Second-class citizens? To privilege one religion over another would be to violate the establishment clause of our First Amendment. The fact of the matter is that ours is a pluralistic multicultural nation and that not all Christian precepts are normative for all Americans. In law, commerce, and civil society, regardless of our religious convictions, or lack thereof, we meet on a secular plane. And Supreme Court decisions notwithstanding, we need to keep it that way.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.