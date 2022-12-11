Edward F. Palm: Remembering Gunny Medina

Readers should realize I’m liable to lose my liberal license over my Dec. 4 column on affirmative action. Seriously, it goes without saying, or should, that I am a retired Marine officer who reveres the Corps. But I’m also a recovering academic who, to the detriment of his academic career, has shared two insights with university hiring committees:

First, academics are no more open-minded than other professionals; they’re just better at articulating and defending their prejudices. Second, some of the most narrow-minded people I’ve known were professors; some of the most open-minded were Marine colonels.

It occurs to me, however, that I shouldn’t arbitrarily exclude senior Marine NCOs from that tribute. A case in point is the gunnery sergeant I mentioned in my last column. His name was Ernest Medina — not to be confused with an Army captain of the same name — and he did indeed tell me the Corps of 1965 was prejudiced and that was why I hadn’t seen any Black officers. But Gunny, who was white and from the Southwest, was not prejudiced. He explained that the senior leadership of the Corps at that time was biased and that they would have to move on before the officer corps could become integrated. Gunny was also a realist. I overheard him counseling a Black corporal to reenlist because the Corps offered more opportunity to a good NCO, regardless of race, than he could find back then in his hometown of Greenville, North Carolina.

It had been my misfortune — and I’m not being ironic — to come out of Boot Camp with a military occupational specialty (MOS) of Logistics. Because of that, I found myself assigned to assist Gunny Medina in making a computer database of all the equipment the 2nd Marine Division would need in the event of war.

From the outset, Gunny Medina seemed to take a paternalistic interest in me. The first thing he did — without my advice and consent — was to get my MOS changed from Logistics to Supply. Having been an infantryman in Korea, Gunny had reenlisted for Supply. And Logistics, he explained, was a small field with limited career potential. For my part, the last thing I wanted was a career in Supply, a field I would later find my way out of in Vietnam.

Early on, I thought I had found a surefire way away from Gunny Medina and the piles of computer printouts he had me breaking down and reorganizing. A quota came down for jump school and a change of MOS to Air Supply. Gunny wouldn’t let me volunteer. Alluding to the jump-school requirement, he said, “You don’t have to go down to Fort Benning, Palm. I’ll break both your legs right here!” Air Supply too lacked ample opportunity, according to Gunny.

Gunny would later try to get me out of going to Vietnam. But to no avail. It was the fall of 1966, and the word was everyone was going.

The Corps at that time was making temporary officers out of its best senior NCOs, and Gunny Medina fit that bill. One day a gunnery sergeant, the next day a second lieutenant. And off he went to a new unit — one that would know him only as an officer. I never saw him again. Here’s hoping he went on to a happy, healthy retirement.