Edward F. Palm: Revisiting the topic of guns

“Let’s turn on the local TV news to find out who’s shooting whom.” That’s what I say to Mrs. Palm these days at 6 p.m.

Seriously, it seems hardly a day goes by without our learning of at least one shooting in greater Lynchburg. Our Veterans Day weekend in particular was punctuated by gunfire.

On that Friday evening, a lone gunman entered the Cornerstone Street Iron & Ale restaurant and shot and killed Tyler Shane Johnson, the son of the owners. The alleged shooter, Derek Allen Lewis, has been arrested.

Before the weekend was out, on Sunday evening, three University of Virginia football players were shot to death and two others wounded. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in custody.

As of this writing, on Wednesday, the motives for these shootings have yet to be revealed. We have learned that the Cornerstone suspect is a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a gun. We have also learned that the UVA suspect had a previous misdemeanor concealed-weapon conviction and had been reported to the university’s Threat Assessment Team for having a gun.

And by time this column appears in print, there will probably have been other shootings in our area.

Knowing my background, some readers have been surprised to learn I’m not an NRA member. Nor do I hold our Second Amendment to be unconditional and absolute. I happen to support a number of common-sense gun-control measures, some of which I shared in these pages: “A retired Marine sounds off on guns,” May 9, 2021; “Stopping these recurring tragedies,” May 29, 2022. Both columns are available to subscribers online.

In other developed countries, gun ownership is considered a privilege and not a right enshrined in their founding documents. Would that it were that way here! But we’re in thrall to those who revere and even fetishize guns. Hence their litany: “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people! The only defense against a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun! It’s a mental health problem, not a gun problem.”

Those are all half-truths. The fact remains that people kill people with guns because that’s the easiest and cheapest way for ordinary people to do it. And contrary to what some choose to believe, enacting tighter gun-control measures would not be a slippery slope. There is no conspiracy afoot to disarm law-abiding Americans. But far be it from those beholden to and/or afraid of the NRA to counter such paranoia, much less to advocate for the reasonable gun-control measures most Americans support.

To his credit, Gov. Youngkin visited the site of the UVA shootings. But aside from some theatrical tears, all Youngkin offered were the same old acquiescent thoughts and prayers of the Republican playbook. Pray if you’re so inclined. But I’m reminded of the old saw about God helping those who help themselves. It is time to demand that our governor do something to help curb the epidemic of gun violence in our state.

But once again, in the words of the poet, “I fondly dream.” Gov. Youngkin clearly aspires to higher office. Repudiating the gun lobby would be in the best interests of Virginians, but not in those of a Republican candidate for president.

A former enlisted Marine and a Vietnam veteran, Palm retired from the Marine Corps as a major and went on to an academic career. He lives in Forest and can be contacted at majorpalm@gmail.com.